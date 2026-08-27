Team17’s Worms ‘re-turn’ in two new games – one classic, one new

What’s better than a new Worms game? Two, of course. That’s just like cutting a worm in half to make two new worms. An old playground myth, there.

Worms Galactic Tactics is in development at Guildford-based Absolutely Games (creators of Classified: France ‘44) and is a 3D tactical turn-based affair with destructible environments and roguelike elements.

There’s a premise too, with the wrigglers out to defeat intergalactic villain Emperor Flugg.

You’re in control of a unit of three and gain new offensive and defensive mods – some of which are considered rare, consequently seldom seen. The ‘Hot Rocket’ is one example, setting the playing area ablaze.

The second game is also under Absolutely Games’ wing, being an updated take on the classic Worms formula. We’re wondering if the recently reformed publisher Commodore has something to do with this, as they’re eager to bring back classic Amiga properties.

Worms Galactic Tactics is coming to all formats and due in 2027. The classic experience, meanwhile, is still under wraps. Here’s the trailer for the former: