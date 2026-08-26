Atari commits to physical with 39 new Atari 2600 cartridge re-issues

In a surprise move, Atari and Activision are joining forces to re-issue 39 physical Atari 2600 games. The surprise here being that Activision was originally formed by disgruntled Atari employees. That was yonks ago, of course – and the two companies are worlds apart nowadays.

The Atari x Activision Collection, as it’s known, has three ways lined up for retro diehards to part with their cash.

Firstly, a dozen of the more popular games in the line-up can be purchased individually from November at $34.99 each. Secondly, they can be bought in four bundles – named Treasure, Speed, Secrets and Victory – at $249.99 a set, with the first shipping in November. Thirdly, a Complete Collection with a mystery collectable item can be pre-ordered for $999.96.

Here’s what you’ll find in each of the named sets:

Treasure Collection (November 2026): A 10-game collection featuring Pitfall!, River Raid, Megamania, Chopper Command and Grand Prix.

(November 2026): A 10-game collection featuring Pitfall!, River Raid, Megamania, Chopper Command and Grand Prix. Speed Collection (Spring 2027): 10 high-octane titles, including Enduro, H.E.R.O., The Activision Decathlon and Laser Blast.

(Spring 2027): 10 high-octane titles, including Enduro, H.E.R.O., The Activision Decathlon and Laser Blast. Secrets Collection (Summer 2027): Nine classics featuring Kaboom!, Keystone Kapers, Private Eye and Starmaster.

(Summer 2027): Nine classics featuring Kaboom!, Keystone Kapers, Private Eye and Starmaster. Victory Collection (Fall 2027): Ten 2600 titles, including Pitfall II: Lost Caverns, River Raid II, Pressure Cooker and Beamrider.

The above will be packaged with patches and collectable pins.

The twelve games being re-issued singularly meanwhile are: Pitfall!, River Raid, Megamania, Enduro, Kaboom!, H.E.R.O., Pressure Cooker, Private Eye, River Raid II, Keystone Kapers, The Activision Decathlon and Pitfall II: Lost Caverns. The Activision Decathlon and Pitfall II: Lost Caverns.

These re-issues will work on original hardware along with the recently released Atari 2600+ and Atari 7800+ consoles.

“The Atari x Activision Collection brings that legacy to life through the games themselves, giving fans an opportunity to experience, collect and preserve the work of the developers who helped establish a new model for the video game industry,” said Atari’s Matt Burnett.