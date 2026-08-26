Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, MGS: Master Collection Vol. 2, Captain Tsubasa 2, and Lou’s Lagoon hit the Switch

After being announced alongside the Switch 2 itself in 2025, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition is finally out this week. It was pushed back due to performance issues such as framerate drops when things became hectic. Reportedly, the delay has paid off and it’s in a better state now than some six months ago. We’ll have to wait for reviews to go live to discover if the visuals have been downgraded significantly to keep things smooth.

For those unaware, this Switch 2 release includes the SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE expansion, new armour, and extra features to alter Torrent’s appearance. It’s set to launch on Friday for £64.99. The timing is a bit unfortunate, as fellow Souls-like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition is out next week and The Duskbloods is fast approaching.

Bandai Namco are also behind CAPTAIN TSUBASA 2: WORLD FIGHTERS – a sequel to their anime-based football (soccer) game, now with 110 playable characters and new super moves. We quite enjoyed the original, although it’s worth bearing in mind that it doesn’t play like a traditional football game; this is a lot more scripted and story-oriented.

Konami are back too with METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2, coming to both Switch and Switch 2. Good to see support for the OG Switch still. This collection brings together Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, along with extras. The GBC’s METAL GEAR Ghost Babel features within the collector’s edition too. Critics claim it preserves the duo perfectly, and that it’s great to see MGS4 no longer shackled to the PS3.

Also coming to both Switch systems are the comedic Monty Python-esque point ‘n click adventure The Immortal John Triptych – a follow up to the very enjoyable The Procession to Calvary – and the chilled tropical adventure Lou’s Lagoon, which involves gathering resources to rebuild a community while searching for the protagonist’s missing uncle.

Then there’s NiS America’s Fire Emblem inspired BRIGANDINE ABYSS – which mixes war sim and strategy RPG tropes, and has gained favourable reviews – the ridiculous looking multiplayer mini-golf game Golftacular, and a belated release of the cartoony top-down zombie shooter Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad.

Retro fans have quite a bit to consider too, including a Console Archives of Bubble Bobble timed to celebrate its anniversary, the 16-bit style Metroidvania sequel Aggelos 2, NES style action platformer 1964 Operation Velvet Twins, GBC style top down adventure Tearscape, an enhanced version of the Amiga’s creature culling shooter Apidya‘ Special, and the fellow shooter collection Toaplan Arcade Garage: Flying Fire Shark – out on Saturday, according to the eShop page. We’ll have to see about that.

New Switch and Switch 2 eShop releases

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2 – £44.98 – Switch 2

METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2 – £44.98

The extreme tension of infiltrating without being detected.

Metal Gear series, the pinnacle of “stealth action” Immerse yourself in the Metal Gear series, the pinnacle of “stealth action” where you can infiltrate and elude your enemies to complete missions.

This collection is the second installment of the definitive Metal Gear Master Collection.

Vol. 2 includes Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (HD Collection version).

Each game includes a Screenplay Book containing the text from the respective title, plus a Master Book offering detailed insights into the story and characters.

BRIGANDINE ABYSS – £44.99 – Switch 2

The king of Solginat is dead, and a new would-be emperor stands over the corpse. Confront the dark in one of six different storylines as you manage resources, rally your monsters, and stand against the empire.

Brigandine: Abyss is a war simulation game and strategy RPG all in one. In addition to featuring multiple campaigns, the game also introduces a new mission mode. Pay your debts, conquer the world, or bring splendor back to your city—all 24 nations have their own unique win condition!

ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition – £64.99

With over 30 million copies sold worldwide, ELDEN RING is an award-winning, action RPG set in an authentic dark fantasy world. Explore treacherous dungeons and face epic boss battles.

The ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition includes the original 2022 Game of the Year ELDEN RING, the expansion SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE, and new armor and customization features for Torrent’s appearance.

CAPTAIN TSUBASA 2: WORLD FIGHTERS – £54.99

The next episode of Tsubasa’s riveting adventure is here! Enjoy the thrill of spectacular football actions with 110 playable characters and new sensational super moves. Challenge a friend in the field or support Tsubasa on his Journey, the ball is yours.

Lou’s Lagoon – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £19.99

Lou’s Lagoon – £19.99

Take flight in your seaplane on a heartfelt adventure across the tropical Limbo archipelago. After a devastating storm, gather materials with your Swirler, and help the locals rebuild. Can you uncover the truth behind Uncle Lou’s disappearance?

Take to the skies in your trusty seaplane on a heartfelt adventure across the tropical Limbo archipelago. After receiving a distress call from Uncle Lou, you arrive only to find the islands in disarray and Lou nowhere to be found. Collect resources, help rebuild a community, and unravel the mystery of your uncle’s disappearance.

Aggelos 2 – £16.99

Aggelos 2 is an explosive action-platformer where lightning-fast combat, precision platforming, and two opposing worlds collide. As an Aggelos, the highest order of angels, you are chosen by Balro to venture through the Kingdom of Lumen, domain of the supreme God of Light. But with Lumen under siege and the Gods facing imminent defeat at the hands of the Army of Darkness, you are forced to embrace a shadowy new form to survive the chaos of both light and dark realms.

Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad – £8.69

A squad of mutant kids from the hood is humanity’s last hope in this colorful, humor-packed zombie apocalypse. Blast freaky zombies with ridiculous guns, spray wild graffiti across the city, and face a monstrous Zombie Boss at the end of every mission.

Each hero in the squad offers a unique playstyle: choose yours, dig the weirdest guns out of dumpsters, and enjoy the insane headshot animations.

The Immortal John Triptych – £19.99 – Switch 2

The Immortal John Triptych – £19.99

The Immortal John Triptych is the ULTIMATE anthology of the Joe Richardson games. Four Last Things, The Procession to Calvary, and Death of the Reprobate are brought together under one glorious sun with never-before-seen deleted scenes, updated language parity across all three titles, an expanded soundtrack by Eduardo Antonello with new original recordings, manual saves for Four Last Things, backflips in The Procession to Calvary, and a button to trigger a superfluous trumpeted fanfare whenever you need to celebrate. Embrace the absurd, the profound, and the sweet soothing aesthetic of the Renaissance in The Immortal John Triptych.

Horripilant – £8.99

Horripilant is a chilling incremental dungeon crawl through the horrors of a forgotten underworld. Combining idler, puzzle and autobattler elements, you’ll fight, mine, and think your way through the depths of a forsaken dungeon. With each step you’ll grow stronger, but beware; every boon has its burden.

Inside the Cube – £12.99

You awaken in a labyrinth of interconnected rooms with no memory of how you got there – and no obvious way out. Every corridor leads to another mystery, every door hides a new challenge, and every mistake brings you closer to failure.

Black Tower Enigma – £7.19

Play as Wigo, the Orc, whose wife has been kidnapped and taken up to the skies by a magic dress gifted by a mysterious Fairy.

Each level is a small yet elaborate challenge that requires the player to use their intelligence and ability to decipher the riddles to advance through the Tower.

Also, Black Tower Enigma has an interesting background story, which is enriched inside the huge library scattered throughout each level of the tower.

Project City – £8.29

Project City is a top-down open-city action game inspired by the chaotic feel of classic arcade crime sandboxes. Hit the streets in a drivable city full of traffic, pedestrians, shops, police, gangs, odd jobs, and escalating trouble.

GIRAFFE RAISING GAME ~Reach for the sky~ – £1.79

One day, while walking down the street, you come across a mysterious… “neckless” giraffe?! Upon closer inspection, it turns out to be an incredibly rare new species whose neck grows over time. It seems to have taken quite a shine to you!

So, why not start a relaxing, carefree life looking after your very own special giraffe?

Monst – £6.29

Players take on the role of an alien monster, devouring and fighting against human armed forces with various transformations, and annihilating the world. By continuously devouring humans to obtain energy, numerous weapons and abilities can be added to combat human armed forces and eliminate the world. When encountering different extraterrestrial crystals, one can acquire different superpowers. And it can have different transformations in different situations, experiencing super destructive power.

1964 Operation Velvet Twins – £5.99

1964: Operation Velvet Twins delivers pure retro fun with no filler just tight gameplay, explosive action, and an unmistakable 8-bit flavor.

Quest of Dungeons – £8.09 – Switch 2

Quest of Dungeons is a turn-based dungeon crawler game: a roguelike featuring a good old 16-bit, retro artistic look.

An evil Dark Lord has stolen all the light, so your mission is to enter his lair and defeat him.

By playing as either a Warrior, a Wizard, an Assassin or a Shaman, you have to traverse dungeons, defeat enemies and loot everything you can in order to survive. You can learn new skills in Tomes you find along the way and buy/sell items at shops.

The entire game is procedural so you won’t find items/enemies in the same place each time you play.

Dungeons of Alethrion – £8.99

Dungeons of Alethrion is a dungeon crawler roguelike game with randomly generated dungeons that get progressively more difficult. Choose to play from four different heroes, each with unique abilities. Try it single-player or grab a friend to join you in the dungeons!

Court of Darkness: Adoration’s Kiss – £19.94

The long-awaited third installment in the Court of Darkness series is finally here!

Experience brand-new romance storylines with a fresh cast of consorts

Research Story – £12.99

Discover and record 90+ plants, creatures, and fish at various locations around Shimmerbrook, and contribute your findings to the Archive.

A Taste of Home – £3.79

A short 3D exploration horror game set in a nostalgic Japanese countryside town.

Featuring multiple endings, with three different conclusions awaiting you.

Chew Chew Mimic – £11.99

Guide four distinct knights through 100 brain-bending puzzle levels where the real danger isn’t obstacles or enemies—it’s the hungry mimic waiting for them at the end. Place directional tiles, springs, and boxes to steer your hapless adventurers towards treasure (and their inevitable doom), while keeping hazards from derailing the path to their delicious demise.

Funguys Swarm – £7.99

Funguys Swarm is a cartoony survivor bullet hell where the forest is on fire—and it’s very much not fine. Become a Funguy, arm yourself with forest-crafted weapons, and unleash some bonkers powers on the Fireking’s army. And maybe—just maybe—save the day if you’re skilled (or lucky) enough.

A Tower Full of Cats – £5.09

A Tower Full of Cats is a cozy and charming hidden object game where your mission is simple: find every cat across the entire history of catkind… and beyond!

Fractured Worlds – £20.69

Fractured Worlds is a Dark Fantasy Action RPG set in a reality that has been broken into pieces by the ambition of its inhabitants. Now, guided by a mysterious voice, you must explore these broken realms, piece together the past, and confront those responsible for this cataclysmic event.

Tearscape – £13.49

Discover a Gothic world in this 2D top-down action-adventure, blending fast-paced combat, exploration, and pixel art inspired by retro classics. Fight monstrous foes, unlock new abilities, and explore a non-linear map filled with hidden secrets and dangerous challenges.

Golftacular! – £8.99

Golftacular! is mini-golf… barely. Mix party game chaos and dumb fun with precision and strategy.

Up to 4 players take turns as Tortillo, Chuck, Fin, Poop, Papa, Mama, Claude, and Frend, each one aiming for the hole while unleashing chaos on anyone foolish enough to stand in the way.

Enjoy endless replayability with dozens of handcrafted courses and thousands of possible item combos. Items shake up everything: turn the course into your personal parkour playground or an obstacle-filled nightmare for your opponents. Call in airstrikes, play rock-paper-scissors, give your ball wings, place portals… and that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Toaplan Arcade Garage: Flying Fire Shark – £26.99

The Shark series, created by legendary Japanese studio Toaplan, is a landmark shoot ’em up series. Flying Shark (1987), which was well received for its simple rules and exquisitely tuned difficulty level, had a tremendous impact on vertical scrolling shoot ’em up games.

Apidya‘ Special – £17.99

1992’s home computer legend Apidya is making a comeback in this authentic 24-bit pixel remake, built from the ground up, but utterly faithful to the original.

Developed by the original team, together with a devoted Apidya super-fan-turned-developer, Apidya’ Special is based on a previously abandoned 1990s console port, combining original assets with all-new pixel art, additional authentic sound effects, and remixed music. Legendary composer Chris Hülsbeck contributes exclusive new studio versions of the iconic soundtrack that has never been released before.

Next week: Onimusha: Way of the Sword, NBA 2K27, Orbitals, Marsupilami 2 – Salsa Palombia, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Complete Edition, Star Racer, MY HERO ACADEMIA: All’s Justice, BioEden, Junkyard Builder: King Of Scrap, Gelatinous: Humanity Lost, Shoe It All, Hashire HEBEREKE: EX, AereA, Little Problems: A Cozy Detective Game, FlyKnight, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, Super Woden Rally Edge, Angeline Era, KUPAR: Horror Mystery, Order Automatica, Tales of Formentera, Forest of Deceit, and Metal Garden.