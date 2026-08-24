Ninja JaJaMaru: Yokai Night Parade casts the 80’s mascot in a modern hack ‘n slash RPG

2023’s Ninja JaJaMaru: The Great Yokai Battle is set to receive a spiritual sequel in the form of Ninja JaJaMaru: Yokai Night Parade.

For those unaware, Ninja JaJaMaru made their debut on the Famicom back in 1985, appearing in several action platformers since. In fact, they’ve never wandered too far, with entries released regularly throughout the ‘90s and noughties.

Ninja JaJaMaru: Yokai Night Parade looks to be a departure, being a top-down action RPG with fast-paced hack ‘n slash combat and overpowered projectile attacks. It also seeks to combine creatures from Japanese folklore (Yokai) with urban ‘90s hip hop, with its dungeons being heavily stylised and influenced by street culture. Enemies, and Ninja JaJaMaru himself, remain presented in pixel art.

City Connection are developing, with Clear River Games on publishing duties in the west. It’s set to launch on PS5, Switch 2 and Steam in 2027.