Clear River Games are re-releasing the cult action RPG Terranigma

A handful of highly regarded RPGs were released late into the SNES’ life, many of which failed to reach a wide audience due to being regional exclusives or having extremely small print runs.

Quintet’s Terranigma from 1995 falls into this camp, achieving cult status. It’s now set to gain a re-release through Clear River Games, coming to all modern formats.

Artist Kamui Fujiwara is back on board to provide new key art and feedback. A few tweaks are being made too, and it’ll have a selection of bonus features to please long-time fans.

Terranigma tells the story of Earth’s resurrection, charting our home planet’s progress from the earliest evolution of life, through to the present day. The character design, pixel art, and soundtrack were all exemplary for their time.

Fujiwara has provided their thoughts on this re-release: ““30 years ago, Terranigma was released on the SNES. Now, at long last it will be available once again on console and PC, digital and physical. It may not be exactly the same as it was back then, but I’m sincerely delighted about it making its return to the current gaming environment. During the original’s development, I was involved with designing not only the characters, but the world too, and even some of the game settings as well. I hope the themes of god and humanity, creation and destruction, and the atmosphere of the world itself resonate with today’s players too. Not as a relic of the past, but as a living, breathing work. This moment has been long awaited and now it is finally here. I hope you will enjoy it with all your heart.”

Terranigma is due out early next year. The Steam page is live for wish listing and additional screenshot perusal.