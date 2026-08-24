EA Sports FC 26 reclaims the UK chart top spot while Mortal Shell II enters at #4

Despite EA Sports FC 27 being mere weeks away, EA Sports FC 26 was able to reclaim the top spot in this week’s UK all formats retail chart. A price cut is seemingly the reason for the resurgence, currently available for around £20 on the likes of Amazon.

The soccer sim can also be found at #2 in the Xbox Series and Switch charts, no.1 in the PS4 chart, and at #6 in the PS5 top ten. Curiously, FIFA 23 also managed to re-enter the lower end of the Xbox One chart this week. That probably set somebody back a fiver.

The all formats top ten saw Nintendo’s Pokémon Pokopia – which was our tip for no.1 – and Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream hold onto #2 and #3, respectively.

Then at #4 it’s a new arrival in the form of the Souls-like Mortal Shell II, published by Playstack. It can also be found at no.1 in the PS5 chart, suggesting it had a decent launch. Review scores are averaging 8/10.

Mario Kart World moved down to #5, Tekken 8 – sales of which appeared to be fuelled by the boxed PC version, of all things – climbed to #6, while Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced and 007 First Light slid to #7 and #8.

At #9 it’s the return of F1 25, which also re-enters at #2 in the PS5 chart. Finally at #10 it’s Splatoon Raiders, down one position.

After entering at no.1 last week, due to the new Switch 2 version, The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has fallen to #20. Team17’s Hell Let Loose: Vietnam meanwhile sunk from #7 to #33.

One other new release managed to enter: the belated physical release of The House in Fata Morgana, surfacing at #15 in the Switch chart. This visual novel was one of the highest rated games of 2021, being something of a sleeper hit.