Out this week: Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, STAR WARS Zero Company, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, MGS: Master Collection Vol. 2, Brigandine Abyss, more

GTA 6 is still months away, and we’re already starting to feel the ripple effect. Both this week and next are busy weeks for new releases, including Onimusha: Way of the Sword and The Blood of Dawnwalker going head-to-head, along with the arrival of several other anticipated new games.

From EA comes the single-player turn-based tactical battler STAR WARS Zero Company, developed by Bit Reactor – staff from which worked on the modern XCOM series. The story takes place during the Clone Wars, and puts you in control of Jedi, astro mechs, and a gallery of scoundrels – all of which can be customised. Marvel’s Midnight Suns failed to make an impact on consoles, so it’ll be interesting to see if EA can achieve success in an area where that failed. Regardless, it’ll probably sell reasonably well on PC, which is home to tactical sims.

Headlining this month’s Xbox Game Pass offerings is Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy. It takes place 15 years before A Plague Tale: Requiem and sees skilled plunderer Sophia trekking across Minotaur Island while being pursued by an army. Secrets are lying in wait within the island’s depths, presumably helping to expand the backstory and lore from past adventures.

Online shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2 meanwhile increases the player count from three to four, adds a new Specialist class, increases the ferociousness of the xenomorphs, and will feature a number of dedicated Horde maps from launch. We found the original Fireteam Elite sturdy but sterile. Hopefully this has a bit more personality. It definitely appears to be a step up visually.

Another sequel due is the multiformat Captain Tsubasa II – World Fighters, based on the anime soccer series. 110 characters are playable, spread across 22 national teams, each with cut-scene-commencing special techniques to use on the pitch.

Then there’s MGS: Master Collection Volume 2, which brings together Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker (HD Collection version), and the Game Boy Color’s Metal Gear: Ghost Babel. Critics are in universal agreement that it’s great to see MGS4 no longer shackled to the PS3, and that each game has been masterfully preserved. It’s also pleasing to see Konami bringing this collection to the original Switch in addition to Switch 2.

This week sees the release of NiS America’s Brigandine Abyss too, which is due on all formats – including Xbox. It’s a fusion of a war sim and a strategy RPG with multiple campaigns and 24 nations to control. Comparisons to Fire Emblem and Dynasty Warriors have been made.

Also due out are the comedic point-and-click The Immortal John Triptych, explorative crafting adventure Lou’s Lagoon, Chinese mythology RPG Sword & Fairy 6, retro-style Metroidvania Aggelos 2, a surprise release of Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge 4 Remastered, Ace Attorney-like detective game Murders on the Yangtze River, and Blood Dungeon – a 2D survival platformer from the creators of Nidhogg.

First person detective adventure Mind Diver meanwhile is true to its name, involving diving into someone’s mind with the intention of solving a twisted case. Last year’s PC version was well received.

The Switch 2 also gains ELDEN RING Tarnished Edition, finally, which offers the base game and the SHADOW OF THE ERDTREE expansion, along with extra content such as new weapons and Torrent skins.

On the retro side of things there’s the NES-style action platformer 1964 Operation Velvet Twins, the GBC-inspired top-down adventure Tearscape, PS4 and Switch physical releases of Kyukyoku Tiger Heli and Flying Fire Shark, and an enhanced version of the Amiga’s bug blasting shoot’em up Apidya’ Special that adds co-op, modern accessibility features, and reimplements visuals from a cancelled ‘90s console version.

The Evercade gains two new carts too. Visco Arcade 1 and 2 feature numerous Neo Geo games such as the shooter Andro Dunos, hack-and-slash Ganryu, one-on-one brawler Breakers, and the isometric rally racer trilogy: Drift Out, Drift Out ’94 and Neo Drift Out. The second collection appears to be the better of the two, as it also has Captain Tomaday – a clone of Pop ‘n Twinbee.

New release trailers

STAR WARS Zero Company

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 2

Captain Tsubasa II – World Fighters

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (Switch 2)

Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge 4 Remastered

Apidya’ Special

Mind Diver

The Immortal John Triptych



Lou’s Lagoon

Brigandine Abyss

Golftacular

Aggelos 2

Once Human

Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad



Blood Dungeon

Murders on the Yangtze River

1964 Operation Velvet Twins

Tearscape



Toaplan Arcade Garage: Kyukyoku Tiger Heli

Toaplan Arcade Garage: Flying Fire Shark

Evercade – Visco Arcade 1 & 2

New multiformat releases

STAR WARS Zero Company

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy

Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 2

Captain Tsubasa II – World Fighters

Jonah Lomu Rugby Challenge 4 Remastered

Apidya’ Special

The Immortal John Triptych

Brigandine Abyss

Lou’s Lagoon

Golftacular

Aggelos 2

Once Human

Blood Dungeon

1964 Operation Velvet Twins

NBA 2K27 Ultra Edition

New on PSN

Sword & Fairy 6

Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad

Mind Diver

Doomcrush

Drop Dead: The Cabin

New on Xbox Store

Murders on the Yangtze River

Comfy Corners: Unpack and Decorate

Jungle Shoot

Alex the Rabbit

Horripilant

Infection Free Zone

Lizards Must Die 2

INK ENIGMA: Coloring Hidden Objects

B.i.t

Cozy Tiny Home

Funguys Swarm

Hidden Cats in Barcelona

Modularis

A Tower Full of Cats

Whisper Of The House

Monty The Play Bear

Tearscape

Mighty Aphid: Remastered Edition

Once Alive

Rune Axe (Xbox Series)

Splash of Color

Mech Shelf

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 2 – Day One Edition – Switch 2

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Volume 2 – Day One Edition – Switch

BRIGANDINE ABYSS – Deluxe Edition (Switch 2)

Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (Switch 2)

Captain Tsubasa II – World Fighters

Wanderstop

Moonlight Peaks

Toaplan Arcade Garage: Kyukyoku Tiger-Heli

Toaplan Arcade Garage: Flying Fire Shark

Aggelos 2

New Evercade carts

Visco Arcade 1

Visco Arcade 2

Next week: NBA 2K27, Onimusha: Way of the Sword, The Blood of Dawnwalker, Serious Sam: Shatterverse, Marsupilami 2 – Salsa Palombia, Moonlighter 2: The Endless Vault, Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game (Xbox Series), SpeedRunners 2: King of Speed, BioEden, Cat in the Box, Fear The Timeloop, Isle of Reveries, Komorebi, Orbitals, Fight School Simulator, Railbreak DX, Asdivine Knot, Puzzledorf, Super Woden: Rally Edge, Crimson Moon, and Salvation: Echoes of War