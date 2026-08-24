Ziggurat are readying retro revivals Sanitarium Enhanced and Cosmi: Forbidden Forest & Beyond

Retro specialists Ziggurat revealed two new titles at today’s Pixel Arcadia showcase. One of these may be familiar, having been originally announced a while ago only to mysteriously vanish.

First up is Sanitarium Enhanced – a revival of a cult isometric/top down point ‘n click adventure released on PC in 1998 by DreamForge. Featuring psychological horror themes, it’s known to be unnerving. The concept is simple: escape from a twisted, decaying, asylum populated by peculiar beings.

Bonus materials, controller support, a widescreen view and other quality of life improvements will feature. Look out for it on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Switch and PC.

Cosmi: Forbidden Forest & Beyond meanwhile is a collection of Cosmi Corporation’s C64 games, complete with a remake of Forbidden Forest and a bunch of bonus features.

Included are Aztec Challenge, Caverns of Khafka, Seal, Delta Man, Chomp!, Chernobyl: Nuclear Power Plant Simulation, Spite & Malice, and Navcom 6: The Persian Gulf Defense.

This collection was originally set to release in May 2025, only to vanish. The target platforms remain the same: PS5, Switch and PC.