Out this week: The Sinking City 2, Mortal Shell II, Backyard Baseball, Ground Zero Hero, Mexican Ninja, Starsand Island, more

Sequels were once the backbone of the gaming industry; if something became a hit, a sequel would release 1-2 years later, promising to improve on its predecessor and maybe introduce a fresh spin. Nowadays, they’re fewer and further between – games can be constantly refreshed with updates and DLC, publishers are quicker to capitalise on trends, and major releases take closer to 3-4 years to develop. Sony understands that last factor all too well.

This week, then, is a bit of an anomaly with two sequels due. The Sinking City 2 is published by Frogwares themselves, being a third-person survival horror set in the 1920s with continuing Lovecraftian themes. Investigational sequences are optional, used to unlock safer paths, while resources are purposely scarce. We always felt that the original was a diamond in the rough with great world building but weak combat. Frogwares has listened to feedback so hopefully this sequel is stronger across the board.

The other sequel is the Souls-like Mortal Shell II, which is set in a closed off open world to encourage exploration, and has deeper upgrade options along with a more extensive range of weapons. While it does boast more than 80 dungeons with additional challenges, it also promises to be respectful of players’ time.

Other releases for this week include Acclaim’s cartoony survivors-alike Ground Zero Hero, heavy metal action roguelite Grim Trials, fast-paced beat ’em up Mexican Ninja, a revival of the PC cult classic Backyard Baseball, online country life sim Starsand Island, the physics based Driving Is Hard – which involves controlling a bathtub on wheels – and the avian horror Birds Watching. Who’s watching who, exactly?

The nonlinear S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope, which promises dozens of hours of playtime, and the future Edo period set Nioh 3 – Hell Rising are also due, arriving as DLC.

That’s not all, as there’s also Berry Bury Berry – a surreal experience about filling a hole with berries – SNES style RPG Dungeon Antiqua 2, the 50 player online WWI shooter Gallipoli, heartwarming rhythm visual novel Puppergeist, action flick influenced top-down shooter Mega City Force, and an Arcade Archives 2 release of Namco’s polygon racer CYBER CYCLES.

New release trailers

The Sinking City 2

Mortal Shell II



Nioh 3 – Hell Rising

Mega City Force





S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope

Backyard Baseball

Yet Another Zombie Survivors

Driving Is Hard!

Mexican Ninja

Gallipoli

Puppergeist

Ground Zero Hero

Starsand Island

Birds Watching



Grim Trials

Dungeon Antiqua 2

Creepy Shift: Uncle Joe’s Motel

New multiformat releases

The Sinking City 2

Mortal Shell II

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Cost of Hope (DLC)

Backyard Baseball

Yet Another Zombie Survivors (Game Preview)

Driving Is Hard!

Mexican Ninja

Gallipoli

Ground Zero Hero

Starsand Island

Birds Watching

Mega City Force

Psalm 5:9-13

Grim Trials

Arcade Archives 2 CYBER CYCLES

Dark Reflection

Dungeon Antiqua 2

Berry Bury Berry

With Eyes of Ice

New on PSN

No Case Should Remain Unsolved

Refate: Echoes of Desire

Nioh 3: Hell Rising

New on Xbox Store

Puppergeist

Wings of Beyond

Creepy Shift: Uncle Joe’s Motel

Dark Dungeon Head Haze

KeyQuack Quest

Black Flower

Archerio

Cloudy Day

Hidden Cats in Barcelona

WonderCat Adventure

Emoji Killer – Casino Massacre

Find The Cats 2

No More Slimes!!

Pay To Path

B.i.t

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

The House in Fata Morgana: Dreams of the Revenants Edition

OVER REQUIEMZ

Next week: STAR WARS Zero Company, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy, CAPTAIN TSUBASA 2: WORLD FIGHTERS, Aliens: Fireteam Elite 2, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition (Switch 2), Apidya’ Special, The Immortal John Triptych, METAL GEAR SOLID: MASTER COLLECTION Vol.2, NBA 2K27 Ultra Edition, Mind Diver, Lou’s Lagoon, Brigandine Abyss, Kalanoro, Golftacular, Aggelos 2, Alex the Rabbit, Jungle Shoot, Doomcrush, Comfy Corners: Unpack and Decorate, Whisper Of The House, Infection Free Zone, Lizards Must Die 2, Blood Dungeon, Sword & Fairy 6, Ghetto Zombies: Graffiti Squad, Animal Shelter 2, Once Alive, Once Human, and Evercade Visco Arcade 1 & 2.