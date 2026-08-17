Oblivion Remastered claims no.1 in the UK retail chart, while Hell Let Loose: Vietnam takes #7

The new Switch 2 version of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered has shot straight to no.1 in the latest UK retail (physical) chart. The fact that it isn’t yet another Game-Key Card release has presumably helped it achieve a no.1 placing. It has reviewed well too, despite a few apparent performance issues.

The PS5/Xbox Series retail release of Oblivion Remastered only managed to enter at #10 at launch, although it’s worth noting that it was running a few months behind its digital counterparts and was available on Game Pass for Xbox owners.

Two other new releases managed to enter the charts. At #7 in the all formats top 40 it’s the Team17-published online shooter Hell Let Loose: Vietnam – which currently boasts a 78% Metacritic score. Over on Xbox Series, it managed to bag a no. 1, while in the PS5 chart it had to settle for #3. Not bad going at all though.

Then all the way down at #27, EA’s Madden NFL 27 makes an appearance. The early access version may have tempted fans to go digital for this year’s edition. It made an appearance at #9 in the PS5 top ten, but was a no-show in the Xbox Series chart.

Rewinding to the all formats top ten, Pokémon Pokopia rose to #2, the Switch’s sleeper hit Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream climbed to #3, while Mario Kart World shifted from #9 to #4. This gives Nintendo three games in the top five this week.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced fell to #5 while 007 First Light rose to #6 – also managing to reclaim no.1 in the PS5 top ten.

At #8 it’s the return of Tekken 8. The only individual format chart it appears in is the PC chart – where it’s no.1, no less – so we’re inclined to believe the boxed PC version alone has propelled it back into the top ten. These are indeed turbulent times for physical media.

Splatoon Raiders moved down to #9, and then at #10 it’s Elden Ring – up from #18. Likewise, this appears to be down to sales of the boxed PC version, as it’s only present in the PC chart.

After entering at #6 last week, the PS5’s MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls has fallen to #18 during its second week of sale. Halo: Campaign Evolved is making an even swifter descent, going from #12 to #37.

And after returning to the top of the chart last week, Resident Evil Requiem has taken a tumble to #24.

This week’s two biggest releases – The Sinking City 2 and Mortal Shell II, both of which are reviewing positively – are skipping retail at launch, making it hard to guess a potential no.1 for next week. Even Pokémon Pokopia is in with a shot.