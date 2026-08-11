It looks like Lord of the Rings games are back on the menu.

Aspyr has today launched The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition, an improved version of Snowblind’s 2011 original, while casually mentioning that more older games based on The Lord of the Rings are set for a re-release through Warner Bros.

The Lord of the Rings: War in the North – Legacy Edition offers co-op hack ‘n slash action for up to three players online or two players in local split-screen, playing as Eradan, Andriel, and Farin.

New features include character hot swapping, refined target locking, the ability to seek secrets, an improved UI that now shows party stats, an auto save function, and gyro support for the PS5 and Switch/Switch 2 versions.

The Switch version won’t have local co-op or run at 60fps, however. It isn’t expected until next week (18th Aug) on the EU Switch eShop either.

The price for this re-release – which, curiously, isn’t referred to as a remaster – has been set as $19.99 with a 10% launch discount until 24th August. It’s out now on PS5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam, GOG and Epic.

The 2011 original debuted to wildly divisive reviews, resulting in a 61% Metacritic. This may be the reason why Apsyr chose to stealth-launch this one, helping to pave the way for more cherished entries.