Beast of Reincarnation and MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls enter the UK retail chart top ten

The latest UK retail (physical) charts have arrived, revealing the return of Resident Evil Requiem at no.1 in the all formats top 40. As it doesn’t show up in the PS5 top ten, and is only at #5 on Xbox Series, we’re inclined to believe the Switch 2 version is to thank for its return. Quite possibly the PC version, too, as it’s no.1 in the boxed PC chart.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced enjoyed a resurgence as well, rising to #2. It’s also no.1 in both the PS5 and Xbox Series X charts this week.

Following this trend, Pokémon Pokopia rose to #3 – presumably due to new Switch 2 pack-in deals. Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – the Switch’s current no.1 – held onto #4, meanwhile, giving Nintendo two games in the top five.

At #5 it’s the Game Freak developed Beast of Reincarnation, published by Fictions, best known for LEGO Party and, well, not much else. This post-apocalyptic hack ‘n slash managed to debut at #3 on PS5 and at #7 on Xbox Series X – despite being on Game Pass. Reviews have been mixed so far, largely due to its irregular pacing.

#6 sees another new arrival in the form of the Sony published brawler MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls. It had to settle for #2 in the PS5 top ten. As we haven’t seen many exclusives from Sony this year, it might stick around for a while. Or at least until Wolverine launches.

007 First Light appropriately took #7, Splatoon Raiders fell from #2 to #8, Mario Kart World dropped to #9, and then at #10 it’s EA Sports FC 26 – up from #15.

Halo: Campaign Evolved, last week’s chart topper, now sits at #12. It also fell from the top of the PS5 chart to #7 during its second week on sale.

Elsewhere, a few older Resident Evil games (2, 3 and 7: Biohazard Edition) managed to re-enter at the lower end of the top 40. Everybody’s Golf Hot Shots swung back in at #21, too.