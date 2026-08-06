Thirteen years on, MOSS’ celebrated shooter Caladrius is about to get a sequel

Just like the recent Psyvariar 3 and Truxton Extreme, MOSS’ 2013 shoot’em up Caladrius is about to gain a long time coming sequel.

Caladrius 2/Dark Element is set in a dark gothic world – with a focus on elegance and madness – and sees new illustrators bring the cast of unique characters to life.

The ‘Shame Break’ mechanic returns, in which sideline images of the cast change when taking damage, stripping away their clothes and such. It’s more than simple titillation, as attacks becoming increased while being…shamed. The elemental shot system is being upgraded too.

Publisher H2 INTERACTIVE has announced that PS5, Switch and Steam are the target platforms, with physical releases planned for the two consoles. KAMINARI GAMES, who worked on Macross Shooting Insight and Caladrius Blaze, are developing.

The Steam page isn’t live yet, and H2’s website appears to be down, so details are a little thin on the ground. There is at least a trailer that gives a good taster: