DOOM comes to Evercade in October, featuring more maps than you can shake a boomstick at

Usually we’re against early reveals, but Blaze’s decision to tease Evercade DOOM way back in February made a lot of sense. Not only did it generate a buzz, along with healthy speculation, but it also confirmed that Blaze are actively seeking big name IPs. It always helps ease fan’s minds knowing that there’s something big on the horizon too.

Blaze spilt the beans on The DOOM Collection, as it’s known, today. We’re in for bespoke ports of the PC’s DOOM and DOOM II with a whole bunch of extras. Helping to justify the £24.99 price tag (remember, DOOM and DOOM II are dirt cheap to download on modern consoles) are the extra map expansions, bringing the total to around 180. We can also expect three soundtrack options, scanlines, customisable controls, and all new game modifiers: Turbo Monsters, Double Monsters, Vampire Mode, Explosive Deaths, Revenge Barrels, No Monsters, and many more. It’ll be possible to toggle violence settings too.

Surprisingly, Blaze are adding a split-screen multiplayer mode that’ll feature co-op, classic deathmatches and three new modes: Chaosmatch, Instagib, and Tag.

Here’s the list of content included:

● DOOM

● DOOM II

● TNT: Evilution

● The Plutonia Experiment

● Master Levels for DOOM II

● No Rest for the Living

● SIGIL

● SIGIL II

● DOOM: Deathmatch Pack

The DOOM Collection, packaged on a red cartridge, will launch alongside the already announced Banjo-Kazooie Double Pack on 30th October for £24.99. A Evercade Nexus DOOM Edition bundle will also be available through Funstock for £199. Limited to 3,000 units, it contains a DOOM-themed Evercade Nexus console and a bunch of extras such as a comic book and a big box version of the game.