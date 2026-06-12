Psyvariar 3 review

When it comes to arcade-style shoot ’em ups, there are around a dozen I can distinctly remember playing for the first time, all of which left a lasting impression with their lavish visuals and rich mechanics. Truxton, Radiant Silvergun, Gradius V, Ikaruga, and Deathsmiles all fall into this camp. Psyvariar also makes this list, released on PS2 in Europe in 2002 as a budget title. Success’ shooter dared players to dice with death, flying close to bullets in return for a boost. In addition to that inventive mechanic, it looked the part, making it a great budget buy for genre fans. Upon discovering the late Dreamcast sequel in 2003, I was smitten by that too – although also saddened that it arrived too late to reach a wider audience.

The Psyvariar series has returned a few times in the past, most notably via 2019’s Psyvariar Delta. Whereas that was merely an HD collection, Psyvariar 3 represents the first new entry in over twenty years. It’s a global effort, created by Brazilian indie studio Banana Bites (Sophstar) under licence from Japanese luminaries Success, and published by French outfit Red Art Games. To Banana Bites’ credit, they’ve managed to make something that could pass for a Japanese production, at least initially. Scratch the surface, and a few signs of its indie roots come to light, mostly within its aesthetic choices, such as uninspired boss designs.

Make no mistake, though: this is a fully featured product, with a selection of options and modes standard for a typical Japanese shooter. Accessible from the main menu are the seven-stage arcade mode and the level-up ditching arranged mode, a two-minute caravan mode, a mission-based challenge mode, an endless mode with programmable seeds, and a practice option. Options, meanwhile, include the ability to rotate the screen for TATE players, alter the size of the playing area, turn on a visible hitbox and a death pause, along with a toggle for thicker bullet outlines. It also has online leaderboards for every mode, split by character choice.

Mechanically, it borrows from its predecessors, although there are seven pilots now – including the witch Cotton from Success’ cutesy shooter series, whose spacecraft is shaped like a broom. Each has a different attack pattern, along with a perk or two, such as a stronger or longer-lasting shield. You’re still able to spin craft to concentrate fire, either by ‘wiggling’ left and right or holding L1/R1, although this comes at the cost of manoeuvrability. The main gimmick also remains unchanged, daring you to fly close to enemy bullets to level up and increase your firepower while gaining a huge score boost. This is a thoroughbred score chaser, if that wasn’t already clear.

Difficulty alters per stage, tying into your current level. Die often, and only easy mode will be available for the next stage. If you continue down this path, the true ending will be unobtainable. Stay alive for long periods, and you’ll be able to try the harder versions of each stage, culminating in potentially beating the final area on ‘X difficulty’ – which is when you can rid the galaxy of an alien threat for good. Trying to reach a power level in the hundreds and beat every stage on ‘X difficulty’ is a tall order that’ll require practice – something the game accommodates with its bevvy of modes. True to its arcade roots, it isn’t a long game either, running its course in around 30 minutes. Initially, only a few continues are provided, so you won’t be able to leap in and see the ending without putting a couple of hours in, at the very least.

Over twenty years have passed since the last Psyvariar, yet its ideas and mechanics still feel fresh. They’re implemented just as well here, making it clear Banana Bites has both an understanding and an appreciation of the franchise. Its array of modes to dip in and out of makes for a generous package, and its options ensure a fair experience. Priced at a more than reasonable £15.99, it’s another decent budget buy for genre fans, just like the European PS2 version from all those years ago. It will be interesting to see which classic shooter IP Banana Bites brings back next, as they certainly deserve the chance to resurrect more.

Banana Bites’ Psyvariar 3 is out now on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch, and PC, published by Red Art Games.