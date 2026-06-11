Make a beeline for the Amiga shooter revival Apidya’ Special in August

We finally have a release date for the Amiga horizontal shooter revival Apidya’ Special, and there isn’t long to wait: it’s out on 25 August on all formats. Pre-orders are live, and plans have been made for two physical releases.

Developed by Team Apidya and published by ININ Games, the insect-themed Apidya’ Special isn’t an emulated version with a few extras, but rather a remake built from the ground up. You’ll be able to switch between HD widescreen and home-computer 4:3 visuals, listen to new and original soundtracks, discover new visuals originally intended for a cancelled ’90s console release, and try your luck with new random events.

A two-player co-op mode is being added too, casting the second player as a bee with its own attacks. Modernised difficulty settings will allow you to make the experience harder or easier.

ININ Games has two physical versions planned for PS5 and Switch. The Limited Edition offers a premium boxed version, while the Special Edition includes a history art book and a double-CD soundtrack collection featuring composer Chris Hülsbeck.

Here’s the latest trailer for this creature feature: