Walk alone in new scrolling brawler The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival

A new publisher has entered the fray. TRAILMARK Games is so new that it seems the company hasn’t even established a website yet, meaning we have no clue where they’re based.

They’re out to make a name for themselves with The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival – a pixel art scrolling brawler based on the show’s All-Out War storyline. The Steam page, rather than the press release, reveals that Odaclick Game Studio is at the helm. They created The Karate Kid Street Rumble for GameMill in 2024.

It’ll feature locations such as Sanctuary, Hilltop, and Alexandria, and let you use Rick’s magnum, Michonne’s katana, and Daryl’s trusty crossbow to defeat walkers like Winslow, the Well Walker, and more. You’ll also go up against The Saviors in multi-phase boss battles.

The game’s difficulty appears to be flexible, with escalating challenges intended for repeat runs, along with an easy mode for those who just want to jump in.

While the thought of battling through armies of walkers is appealing, the press release casually notes that Streets of Survival will be single-player only. Knowing that scrolling brawlers are at their best when played co-operatively, this will likely impact review scores when it launches.

The Walking Dead: Streets of Survival is set to shuffle onto PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, Switch 2, and Steam. There’s no release date yet, but you can check out a demo on Steam.