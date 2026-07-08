New on Switch: Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok, Digimon Story Time Stranger, Mythmatch, and Moonlight Peaks

It’s a rather RPG-centric week for new releases, and that’s despite Echoes of Aincrad skipping Switch 2 at launch. Knowing Bandai Namco, it’ll appear on the system within the next year.

A good example of the publisher’s tardiness is Digimon Story Time Stranger, which this week hits both the Switch and Switch 2 after debuting on PS5/Xbox Series last November. It’s a welcome addition to the Switch library, being a meaty RPG and one of the better uses of the monster battling franchise. Remember Digimon Survive? How it fares on the original Switch is a mystery at present, though, with no reviews of that version currently live.

Then there’s the big budget RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok – a 25-30 hour expansion of sorts, with online crossplay and six new characters. Reviews scores are positive so far.

“Granblue Fantasy: Relink isn’t a game that I’d suggest for everybody, but if you’re a JRPG fan looking for something new to try and enjoy I’d say you can’t go wrong. With a fun roster of characters, beautiful art, and fast, energetic gameplay, I can’t wait to revisit Relink,” said Nintendo World Report.

Continuing this theme is the latest Console Archives release. The tactic-focused Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure is a 32-bit era RPG from 1998, originally by Nippon Ichi Software. It’s due on Switch 2 (and PS5) tomorrow.

This week also sees the release of Moonlight Peaks – a supernatural life sim, set at night, with a cast of werewolves, witches, mermaids, and more. You play as a vampire tasked with tending magical crops and livestock, while learning spells and mastering potions. It appears to be one of the more polished life sims on Switch of late, with reviews in the 8/10 ballpark.

“Moonlight Peaks is an excellent entry into the genre, with a lovely cast of characters, a compelling story and some great farming and mechanics that’ll satisfy even the most fussy of cosy gamers,” was Loot Level Chill’s verdict.

Similar in tone is Mythmatch – a match three puzzle adventure that goes far beyond the usual set-up, with a narrative and more. This too is going down well. “Mythmatch twists expectations of what a match-3 game can be with an excellent narrative with fun characters and clever gameplay,” reported Siliconera.

Other new releases include the hardcore 2D retro shooter Red Titans, mature visual novel The Fissure, isometric shooter Dead Estate, a Gunvolt Chronicles double pack with a new endless mode, a re-release of the MSX2 shooter Hydefos, and the law enforcing Quest Arrest – which debuted as a Game Boy homebrew.

On that note, retro fans should keep an eye out for next week, as new games include the arcade run ‘n gun Biomechanical Toy, board game revival Culdcept BEGINS, and the wonderfully named PS1 shooter 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X.

New Switch and Switch 2 releases

Digimon Story Time Stranger – £54.99

Digimon Story Time Stranger – £54.99 – Switch 2

Digimon Story Time Stranger is an RPG with monster-taming elements that explores the deep bond between humans and Digimon in an epic story that unravels the mystery of the world’s collapse.

Embark on an adventure that spans across the human world and Digital World, collecting and raising a diverse array of Digimon to fight in turn-based battles.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok – £49.99 – Switch 2

The saga of Granblue Fantasy: Relink unfolds on the Nintendo Switch 2. Known for its dynamic combat, ensemble of versatile characters, and thrilling online co-op, this latest version of Relink features expanded solo and multiplayer content—bringing endless adventure to skyfarers both new and old.

Moonlight Peaks – £29.99

Moonlight Peaks – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £34.99

Experience life as a vampire in a magical town full of werewolves, witches, mermaids, and more! In this heart-warming, supernatural life-sim, you will raise mystical crops, learn spell-casting and potion-making, and befriend – or even romance – the locals. And at the same time, show your skeptical father that a life of compassion is possible – even for the undead.

Settle down in your family’s abandoned homestead and make it your own. Build your farm with magic crops and livestock, customize your cottage with gothic style, and make friends with other creatures of the night. Embrace immortality and unlock ancient abilities, all in the name of a more bountiful harvest. Unravel the mysteries of the seven families that inhabit Moonlight Peaks and bring a bit of light back to this spooky settlement. Just remember to be back in your coffin before the sun comes up!

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection Nintendo Switch 2 Edition – £26.99

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection – £23.39

Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX 1+2 Dual Collection brings together and updates the apeX of 2D action for new and old players alike.

The Dual Collection includes both Luminous Avenger iX 1 and 2, with all all DLC included, as well as balance adjustments.

It also features a new mode, Endless Battle.

Mythmatch – £16.75

Mythmatch is a narrative-rich, town-building merge game. By day, it’s a cozy resource management game where Artemis works with the mortals to rebuild their town and recruit new villagers. But at night, she rises to Olympus to challenge her family in fast-paced arcade minigames to prove she deserves a place in the pantheon.

Escape the Backrooms – £9.99 – Switch 2

Explore the seemingly infinite expanse of eerily familiar levels in backrooms based on the popular creepypasta lore. Each level features different ways to escape with dangers along the way.

The Fissure – £4.49

The Fissure is a mature and atmospheric visual novel adventure, a narrative mystery about memory and buried secrets. Guide Nahuel as he explores San Adraín, making key decisions for him along the way. Your choices will determine how the tale unfolds, leading to multiple possible endings and adding new scenes to your gallery. Consider the clues you gather to use in subsequent playthroughs in hopes of uncovering the truth of San Adraín and how Nahuel is connected to its many mysteries!

My Cozy Workspace – £12.99

Create the workspace of your dreams in My Cozy Workspace – a relaxing simulator where creativity, comfort, and productivity come together. Design and customize rooms by placing furniture, organizing accessories, decorating shelves, and building a cozy atmosphere that feels uniquely yours.

Arrange desks, plants, books, lights, and dozens of decorative items while transforming small empty spaces into inspiring work, whether you prefer a minimalist office, a colorful creative studio, or a warm workspace corner.

Take your time, experiment with different layouts, and enjoy a calm and satisfying experience focused on creativity and relaxation.

Tower Dominion – £15.79

Each playthrough begins with a partially generated map that can be further expanded and customized through a modular building system, allowing players to shape the battlefield around their strategy.

Experiment with different combinations of buildings, weapons, perks, and doctrines to create powerful builds capable of surviving increasingly dangerous enemy waves. Unlock new possibilities over time, push your strategies further in Extended Mode, and take on higher difficulties designed to challenge even experienced players.

Quest Arrest – £4.99

Detective Allison Bennett on a quest for clean up her city, Strange Meadows, after the recent crime spree that has thrown the community into chaos.

Notorious gang leader Athena been terrorizing the residents and set her sights on taking over the city for herself. Will you play as a good cop or a bad cop, by arresting criminals or simply taking them out?

Your choices matter in this story-rich law enforcement RPG.

Tilt it! Golf – £4.49

Mini-golf just got flipped on its head. Instead of swinging the club, you tilt the entire course to guide the ball to the hole. Master momentum, angles, and gravity as you roll through tricky hazards, dodge obstacles, and sink the perfect shot.

Dead Estate – £11.29

Dead Estate is a gory, fast-paced, challenging, roguelike shooter with a heavy emphasis on Halloween and other horror influences. Ascend the floors of a monster-filled mansion with 10 unique characters, collecting loads of items and weapons, tackle grueling challenges, and discover secrets and unlockables along the way!

Beware of the lurking threats on every floor — some are especially persistent…

Golfish – £4.49

Spit water to move as a round fish in this cute minigolf puzzle adventure! Use clever movement, smart timing, and the help of adorable sea creatures to overcome obstacles and explore a charming world full of personality.

EGGCONSOLE Hydefos MSX2 – £5.39

Originally released by Hertz in 1989, this is a classic side-scrolling shoot ’em up that defined high-speed action.

In addition to staple power-ups and speed boosts, the game features the unique “Hyde Control” system—versatile support units that assist your ship in battle. At supply bases located throughout each area, you can switch between different ships with varying performance stats or reconfigure your Hyde Control settings to adapt to the challenge ahead.

Red Titans – £6.99

RED TITANS is a single-player vertical shoot ’em up. You must put an end to the threat by creating a strategy with the available resources. You will need great skill since there are no continues, although you will be able to recover lives at certain moments.

You are the best pilot, a survivor. This is your last mission and everything will be decided. But in the middle of the mission, strange ships appear. A greater threat has arrived and the conflict begins to change course. You are no longer fighting for a nation; this is the beginning of something much bigger, and you are the first line of defense without even knowing it.

Next week: Denshattack, Go-Go Town, D-topia, Teeto, Biomechanical Toy (QUByte Classics), Viral Reload EX, 70s-style Robot Anime Geppy-X, Culdcept BEGINS, Moss: The Forgotten Relic, Assoluto Racing, Instant Sports 2, Ultra Pixel Survive 2, Wild West Survivors, Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit, KAMI 2, sins of KALEIDO, Nom Nom: Cozy Forest Café, Fitness Boxing 3: Your Personal Trainer – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, Take Me To The Dungeon, The Abyss’s Last Breath, Farlands, and K-pop Idol Stories: Road to Debut.