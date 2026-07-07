Super Pocket Activision Edition announced for September, featuring 34 games

Categories Blog, Retro
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Blaze’s line of Evercade-compatible Super Pocket handhelds must be performing well, as they’ve just announced a new model – bringing the current total up to eight.

The Super Pocket Activision Edition sees a price hike to £59.99. It does however feature 34 games – a far higher amount than usual. It has a bespoke paint job too, making it appear slightly more premium than past models. As before, it has USB-C charging, 4+ hours battery life, and a 320×240 IPS Screen.

The line-up of software stems from the Atari 2600. Here’s the full list:

  • Barnstorming
  • Beamrider
  • Boxing
  • Checkers
  • Chopper Command
  • Cosmic Commuter
  • Demon Attack
  • Dolphin
  • Dragonfire
  • Enduro
  • Grand Prix
  • H.E.R.O.
  • Kabobber
  • Kaboom!
  • Keystone Kapers
  • Laser Blast
  • MegaMania
  • Moonsweeper
  • Oink!
  • Pitfall!
  • Pitfall II: Lost Caverns
  • Plaque Attack
  • Pressure Cooker
  • Private Eye
  • River Raid
  • River Raid II
  • Robot Tank
  • Seaquest
  • Skiing
  • Sky Jinks
  • Spider Fighter
  • Stampede
  • Starmaster
  • Thwocker

This appears to be the cream of the crop from the three Evercade Activision Collection carts, as we fail to think of any obvious omissions. Indeed, purchasing this and a couple of said collections would be foolish.

Featuring good ol’ Pitfall Harry on the box, the Super Pocket Activision Edition is expected to arrive on 28th September. It’ll cost $69.99 in the States. Pre-orders are live now on Amazon UK.