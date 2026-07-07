Super Pocket Activision Edition announced for September, featuring 34 games

Blaze’s line of Evercade-compatible Super Pocket handhelds must be performing well, as they’ve just announced a new model – bringing the current total up to eight.

The Super Pocket Activision Edition sees a price hike to £59.99. It does however feature 34 games – a far higher amount than usual. It has a bespoke paint job too, making it appear slightly more premium than past models. As before, it has USB-C charging, 4+ hours battery life, and a 320×240 IPS Screen.

The line-up of software stems from the Atari 2600. Here’s the full list:

Barnstorming

Beamrider

Boxing

Checkers

Chopper Command

Cosmic Commuter

Demon Attack

Dolphin

Dragonfire

Enduro

Grand Prix

H.E.R.O.

Kabobber

Kaboom!

Keystone Kapers

Laser Blast

MegaMania

Moonsweeper

Oink!

Pitfall!

Pitfall II: Lost Caverns

Plaque Attack

Pressure Cooker

Private Eye

River Raid

River Raid II

Robot Tank

Seaquest

Skiing

Sky Jinks

Spider Fighter

Stampede

Starmaster

Thwocker

This appears to be the cream of the crop from the three Evercade Activision Collection carts, as we fail to think of any obvious omissions. Indeed, purchasing this and a couple of said collections would be foolish.

Featuring good ol’ Pitfall Harry on the box, the Super Pocket Activision Edition is expected to arrive on 28th September. It’ll cost $69.99 in the States. Pre-orders are live now on Amazon UK.