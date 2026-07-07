Super Pocket Activision Edition announced for September, featuring 34 games

Blaze’s line of Evercade-compatible Super Pocket handhelds must be performing well, as they’ve just announced a new model – bringing the current total up to eight.
The Super Pocket Activision Edition sees a price hike to £59.99. It does however feature 34 games – a far higher amount than usual. It has a bespoke paint job too, making it appear slightly more premium than past models. As before, it has USB-C charging, 4+ hours battery life, and a 320×240 IPS Screen.
The line-up of software stems from the Atari 2600. Here’s the full list:
- Barnstorming
- Beamrider
- Boxing
- Checkers
- Chopper Command
- Cosmic Commuter
- Demon Attack
- Dolphin
- Dragonfire
- Enduro
- Grand Prix
- H.E.R.O.
- Kabobber
- Kaboom!
- Keystone Kapers
- Laser Blast
- MegaMania
- Moonsweeper
- Oink!
- Pitfall!
- Pitfall II: Lost Caverns
- Plaque Attack
- Pressure Cooker
- Private Eye
- River Raid
- River Raid II
- Robot Tank
- Seaquest
- Skiing
- Sky Jinks
- Spider Fighter
- Stampede
- Starmaster
- Thwocker
This appears to be the cream of the crop from the three Evercade Activision Collection carts, as we fail to think of any obvious omissions. Indeed, purchasing this and a couple of said collections would be foolish.
Featuring good ol’ Pitfall Harry on the box, the Super Pocket Activision Edition is expected to arrive on 28th September. It’ll cost $69.99 in the States. Pre-orders are live now on Amazon UK.