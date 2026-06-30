The Evercade gains a double whammy of Visco arcade games in August

The NeoGeo collections are proving popular for the Evercade, so it makes sense that Blaze are keeping that momentum going with Visco Arcade 1 and Visco Arcade 2, licensed from Pixel Heart. The connection here is that later Visco releases ran on NeoGeo hardware.

“Visco’s catalogue is packed with hidden gems and arcade favourites that deserve to be experienced by a new generation of players,” said Blaze CEO Andrew Byatt. “These two collections showcase the incredible variety of games the company produced, and we’re excited to bring them together on Evercade for the first time,” they continued.

Visco Arcade 1 focuses on the developer’s early arcade games, being quite shoot’em up heavy. It appears a lot of these can be played in TATE mode, making good use of the Evercade’s grip accessory:

ASHURA BLASTER.

ASUKA & ASUKA

DRIFT OUT

EARTH JOKER: U.N. DEFENSE FORCE

GALMEDES

MAZE OF FLOTT

ANDRO DUNOS

GOAL! GOAL! GOAL!

Visco Arcade 2 contains more NeoGeo powered titles and appears more diverse:

DRIFT OUT ’94: THE HARD ORDER

BANG² BUSTERS

BANG BEAD

BATTLE FLIP SHOT

BREAKER’S

CAPTAIN TOMADAY

GANRYU

NEO DRIFT OUT: NEW TECHNOLOGY

These two cartridges are the next to be released, launching 28th August for £19.99 each.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen re-releases of Visco games – VISCO Collection was released on consoles by QUByte in 2023. Ganryu and Neo DriftOut were the highlights there. We also noted that many games are uncannily similar to renowned hits. Captain Tomaday is basically Pop’n Twinbee, while Bang Bead and FlipShot imitate Windjammers.

Breakers should make the second collection more than worthwhile. We’re more sceptical about the first collection, as it doesn’t seem to offer much variety, and if memory serves Goal! Goal! Goal! isn’t up to much.