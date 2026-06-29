Three new arrivals enter the UK retail chart, including Star Fox at No. 1

Nintendo’s well-received Star Fox 64 remake has shot straight in at No. 1 in the UK retail (physical) chart. This means it was able to fend off EA Sports FC 26 amid World Cup fever.

It wasn’t the only new release in the all-formats top 40, either. Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition – published by Atari, rather than Ubisoft – entered at #12. It also took #5 in the Switch chart and #8 on PS5. Not bad going, seeing as it trailed behind the digital release by a few months.

Then, at #14, it’s Evercade NeoGeo Arcade 4. This makes it the highest-charting Evercade cart to date. Twin release Activision Collection 3 wasn’t as lucky, failing to show.

EA Sports FC 26 held onto #2. Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition – the PC’s No. 1 – rose to #3, while Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream dropped to #4. After returning to No. 1 last week, 007 First Light fell to #5.

At #6, it’s the PC’s Football Manager 26, which very much proves there is still money to be made from boxed PC releases.

Resident Evil Requiem re-entered the top ten at #7, up from #11. Pokémon Pokopia remained at #8, while LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight shifted to #9.

At No. 10, it’s another Resident Evil game: Resident Evil 3, up all the way from #39. This may have been part of last week’s Amazon Prime Day sale.

After entering at #5 last week, EA Sports UFC 6 fell to #13, meanwhile.

In the single-format charts, Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream remains No. 1 on Switch, 007 First Light is still first on PS5 and Xbox Series, EA Sports FC 26 holds onto No. 1 on PS4, GTA V topped the Xbox One top 20 – celebrating 605 weeks within that chart – while Harvest Moon: Skytree Village is at No. 1 in the long-running 3DS chart, which is a mere top two this week.