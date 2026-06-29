Out this week: Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, Rhythm Paradise Groove, Murky Divers, Momento, more

Ubisoft appears to be focusing on smaller projects of late, as evidenced by this year’s slate of Rayman revivals, next week’s Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Re-Synced, and this week’s multiformat Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains – which throws 2v2 and 3v3 modes into the mix. Curiously, this isn’t the first time the two properties have collided – Hasbro released Monopoly Star Wars on PC back in 1997. A PS1 version was planned but never released, making this a long time coming consolidation.

On the subject of smaller projects, Nintendo are set to launch Rhythm Heaven Groove on Switch this Thursday. This means we’ve seen two first party titles from Nintendo this month. It’s the first instalment in the quirky rhythm action series for over a decade, and features music from Tsunku once again. The trailer has over 1 million views on YouTube, which comes as a surprise considering this is one of Nintendo’s lesser-known franchises.

A few of this week’s new console releases have been available on PC for quite some time. Falling into this camp are the calamitous co-op motorhome adventure RV There Yet?, the punkish rockstar themed RPG Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands, the eight player Murky Waters – which involves removing corpses from the bottom of the sea, as a big pharma cover up – and the casual clicker-style anime spoof The Legend of Fireball.

Then there’s the cosy room decorator Memento – where items placed alter the story, adding a twist – the twin-stick planet skimming shooter Zaxoid, 2D pixel-art roguelike shooter HYPERWIRED, eastasiasoft’s action platformer Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia, and the early access version of EA SPORTS College Football 27 – which has a Mascot Mashup mode this year, that lets you goof around as various mascots. A fan requested feature, apparently.

New release trailers

Rhythm Heaven Groove

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains





RV There Yet?

Momento

Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia

Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands

HYPERWIRED

YinYang Street Ultimate Edition

Zaxoid

New multiformat releases

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains

Momento

Murky Divers

Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia

Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands

HYPERWIRED

In Fair Spirits

Tanky Tanks – Reloaded

The Legend of Fireball

EA SPORTS College Football 27 Deluxe Edition

New on PSN

YinYang Street Ultimate Edition

YinYang Street: Separate Ways

Sudoku: Master League

New on Xbox Store

RV There Yet?

TV Studio Story

Bunny Pit Stop: Vegas Rush (Xbox Series)

Bone Marrow 2

Independence Day Festive Finds

Scholar Adventure: Mystery of Silence

Swamp TD 2

Zaxoid

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Rhythm Paradise Groove

High on Life 2 (Switch 2)

Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs Villains (Switch 2)

Super Meat Boy 3D – Special Edition (Switch 2)

KING OF TOKYO

Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next!

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Secret of the Mimic

Pretty Girls Game Collection V

Next week: Echoes of Aincrad, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Re-Synced , Granblue Fantasy: Relink – Endless Ragnarok, The Caribou Trail, Taishogun: The Rise of Emperor, EA SPORTS College Football 27, The Fissure, Rally Car Mechanic Simulator, Red Titans, and Forward to the Sky.