Out this week: Dead or Alive 6 Last Round, Star Fox, Deltarune: Chapter 5, Deer & Boy, Mousebusters, new Evercade carts, more

Admittedly, we have mixed feelings about Nintendo remaking Star Fox 64 again. On one hand, it received a full remaster on 3DS. On the other, that remake was on a handheld platform and was released fifteen years ago. If Nintendo chooses to remake the SNES’ Star Fox 2 next instead of an all-new game, maybe we’ll be more vocal.

Helping to temper things somewhat is Star Fox’s price tag, arriving at a modest £41.99 while sporting visuals that show off the system. It may even be the Switch 2’s best-looking game to date, and we wouldn’t be surprised if there are a few surprises in store beyond the new additional mission challenges. The ability to play using the NSO N64 controller is neat, too, and the face tracking tech for online multiplayer looks impressive. It’s set to launch on Thursday.

A few other releases are due at retail for the Switch, including a belated release of Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition (also on PS5) and THQ’s Destroy All Humans! remaster for Switch 2.

Over on Xbox Series and PS5, there’s Dead or Alive 6 Last Round, an enhanced version of the 2019 brawler with all five DLC characters added and a new photo mode. House Flipper Remastered Collection is out too, bundling in all ten DLCs and sprucing up the visuals. Murder on the Disorient Express is an interactive murder mystery priced at a low £2.49, The Necromancer’s Tale offers gothic roleplaying, while Deer & Boy is a cinematic adventure that sees a runaway cross paths with a fawn. Expect it to tug at your heartstrings.

Then there’s Mousebusters – a short, comical pixel-art adventure starring a mouse zapping ghosts in a haunted apartment block, all of which must be coaxed from hiding. It isn’t so much about the ghost-blasting, but rather the guys and ghouls met along the way.

The PS5 additionally gains Deltarune: Chapter 5 (also on Switch) and the PS1-era Resident Evil-inspired horror Flesh Made Fear. Xbox owners, meanwhile, can leap into the 6v6 shooter EMPULSE, which launches as a Game Preview release, and hone their business acumen in Wild West Store Simulator.

Evercade fans have two new carts and a new Super Pocket to mull over. The Rare Super Pocket is the latest addition to the handheld line-up, including a bespoke version of Banjo-Kazooie, two Battletoads games, plus a few other NES and ZX Spectrum titles. £49.99 is very reasonable, and reportedly Banjo-Kazooie runs well. NEOGEO Arcade Collection 4 has eight games, including Metal Slug 4, Blazing Star, and Fatal Fury Special, while Activision Collection 3 has 13 games, such as Keystone Kapers, Kaboom, Kabobber, amongst others that don’t start with the letter ‘K’.

New release trailers

Star Fox

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round

The Necromancer’s Tale

House Flipper Remastered Collection

EMPULSE

Deer & Boy

Wild West Store Simulator

Deltarune – Chapter 5

Flesh Made Fear

Mousebusters

Rat Protocol

Evercade – NEOGEO Arcade 4

Evercade – Activision Collection 3

New multiformat releases

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round

House Flipper Remastered Collection

The Necromancer’s Tale

Murder on the Disorient Express

Deer & Boy

Mousebusters

Rat Protocol

Shoot The Wall

New on PSN

Deltarune: Chapter 5

Flesh Made Fear

Medieval Quest

Football Kick-ups

Spot Stories Vol. 1

New on Xbox Store

Wild West Supermarket Simulator

Rally Car Mechanic Simulator

EMPULSE (Game Preview)

GHOST at DAWN

The Backrooms: Forsaken

Damways (Xbox Series)

Doki Monsters: Quest

Kitsune Kaeru

Ashwood Valley

Acorn Avengers

Alchemist: Journey of The Soul

Axel Quest

Death Run – Round 1

Punch Monkey Revenge

Word Quest: Nature

Chico’s Delivery (Xbox Series)

New Evercade carts

NEOGEO Arcade Collection 4

Activision Collection 3

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Star Fox – Nintendo Switch 2

SnowRunner – Nintendo Switch 2

Destroy All Humans! – Nintendo Switch 2

Birushana: Winds of Fate

Rayman: 30th Anniversary Edition

Cabernet

Long Gone Days

Xeno Crisis

Chickenhare And The Treasure of Spiking Beard

Next week: Monopoly: Star Wars Heroes vs. Villains, FreeStyle Football 2, Murky Divers, Lost Ember: Rekindled Edition, Clarity: The Seven Demons of Vanguardia, Deathbulge: Battle of the Bands, Momento, Scholar Adventure: Mystery of Silence, Tanky Tanks – Reloaded, BIRDCAGE, and Compass.