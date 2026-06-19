Move over Bubsy – Garfield is also gaining the 3D platformer treatment

Categories Blog
by

After being delegated to party games and kart racers, Garfield is about to star in a new 3D platformer; one that sounds rather similar to the recent Bubsy 4D, if only due to the ability to roll into a ball. Well, that and having a feline star.

Garfield – Escape from Monday is in development at OSome Studio, who created the pretty good The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf and its slightly lacking sequel. The story sees Garfield trapped in a nightmare world after being fed a meat-free spinach lasagna by Jon, commencing a quest to awaken his tastebuds. This takes our lazy hero to three worlds filled with vegetables and sugar free candy, with 40 levels to beat in total.

Garfield – Escape from Monday

Over the course of the adventure Garfield can equip three outfits to gain new moves, dressing as a turkey, a surfer and a cowboy. Jon, Odie, Pookie, Nermal, and Squeak will turn up at key points, and it seems invertible that Garfield will confront the spinach lasagna’s creator – one Chef Monday. Hence the game’s title.

One of the more promising features the ability to find collectables and use them to decorate Jon’s house, with a few surprise items planned.

Garfield – Escape from Monday is out 24th September on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC. This sounds like a step in the right direction for the Paramount owned property, although the fact that there’s only three worlds and three outfits suggests that it might be on the short side.