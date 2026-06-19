Move over Bubsy – Garfield is also gaining the 3D platformer treatment

After being delegated to party games and kart racers, Garfield is about to star in a new 3D platformer; one that sounds rather similar to the recent Bubsy 4D, if only due to the ability to roll into a ball. Well, that and having a feline star.

Garfield – Escape from Monday is in development at OSome Studio, who created the pretty good The Smurfs: Mission Vileaf and its slightly lacking sequel. The story sees Garfield trapped in a nightmare world after being fed a meat-free spinach lasagna by Jon, commencing a quest to awaken his tastebuds. This takes our lazy hero to three worlds filled with vegetables and sugar free candy, with 40 levels to beat in total.

Over the course of the adventure Garfield can equip three outfits to gain new moves, dressing as a turkey, a surfer and a cowboy. Jon, Odie, Pookie, Nermal, and Squeak will turn up at key points, and it seems invertible that Garfield will confront the spinach lasagna’s creator – one Chef Monday. Hence the game’s title.

One of the more promising features the ability to find collectables and use them to decorate Jon’s house, with a few surprise items planned.

Garfield – Escape from Monday is out 24th September on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC. This sounds like a step in the right direction for the Paramount owned property, although the fact that there’s only three worlds and three outfits suggests that it might be on the short side.