EA Sports UFC 6 and The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales enter the UK retail chart

The UK is currently in the midst of football fever. With this in mind, you may be surprised to hear that EA Sports FC 26 is no longer the UK’s no.1, dethroned by 007 First Light.

EA Sports FC 26 – which returned to the top spot last week after a brief hiatus – falls to #2. The sports sim is however still no.1 in the PS4 chart.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream – which remains no.1 on Switch – climbed five places to #3, while Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition returned to #4 – up all the way from #18. This appears to be due to a combination of the PS5 and boxed PC versions.

At #5 it’s the first of two new arrivals in the form of EA Sports UFC 6. It also debuted at #2 in the PS5 chart, and at #5 in the Xbox Series chart.

Then at #6 it’s Square-Enix’s latest 2D-HD role-player The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales. Presumably the bulk of copies were sold on Switch 2, as it had to settle for #7 in the PS5 top ten. As there’s still no Switch 2 chart, it’s difficult to say for certain.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight fell from #3 to #7, Pokemon Pokopia moved down to #8, while SEGA’s Football Manager 26 re-entered at #9 – up all the way from #24.

Rounding off the top ten, it’s Mario Kart World. Resident Evil Requiem and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 exited the top ten, meanwhile. A price drop could very well see Requiem return.

In hot 3DS chart news, Fire Emblem: Awakening is the one and only game present. We’re yet to see a week where nothing on 3DS was sold – despite the handheld being sunset years ago.