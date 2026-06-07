Spyro: A Realm Beyond takes flight in 2027, coming to all formats

Toys for Bob has just announced Spyro: A Realm Beyond – the first brand new entry in the series in almost 20 years. Has it really been that long?

Details are thin on the ground. So much so that every screenshot comes from the CGI trailer, which acts as a teaser. The story sees the plucky purple dragon fend off an invasion of creatures known as the Scavs. Flight will play a much bigger part, with Spyro’s larger wingspan allowing him to take to the skies, rather than simply glide. Tom Kenny is also back to voice him.

Spyro: A Realm Beyond is set to launch next spring. It’s coming to all formats: PS5, Xbox Series, Steam and Switch 2.