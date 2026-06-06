Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee returns in an Unreal Engine 5 powered remake

Atari must be listening to fan feedback, as they’ve just announced a remake of Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee – a cult favourite from the PS2/GameCube era.

While it’s billed as a remaster (the full name is Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered) rest assured that this is a remake and not a mere HD conversion. It has been rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, and will have online matchmaking and a refined currency based unlock system. Original developer Pipeworks are back at the helm.

“Destroy All Monsters Melee was such an important title for the genre, allowing players to destroy the environment around them, even picking up and throwing buildings, while battling as their favorite monster,” said Pipeworks’ Lindsay Gupton. “Our team had the unique opportunity to revisit our work using more modern development tools and we’ve created a release that fulfills our original vision,” they continued.

Atari’s Mike Mika: “There is a real sense of responsibility that comes with working on Godzilla, especially with a fan-favorite title like Destroy All Monsters Melee. It is only natural that Atari, as the original publisher in 2002, would partner with Pipeworks, the original developer and kaiju experts to bring their creation back to center stage – bigger, better and more destructive than ever.”

The four-player brawler is set to release 3rd November on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2, Switch and Steam for $29.99. The PS5 and Switch 2 will get a physical release for $39.99.