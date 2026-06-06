Barbie is back in a new retro collection from Atari

Toy Story Retro Round-Up was just the beginning for Atari’s new game announcements, as the retro focused publisher has just unveiled Barbie Rewind. This comes as somewhat of a surprise.

This collection is centred around a Barbie Dreamhouse that can be filled with over 65 years’ worth of accessories from the toy line. To unlock these items, challenges and achievements must be beaten by playing 16 different retro Barbie games. These date from 1991 to 2007, with formats ranging from the PS1 to the GBA.

Games mentioned in the press release are Barbie Pet Rescue, Barbie Horse Adventures: Blue Ribbon Race, and the never-before-released Barbie: Vacation Adventure – which was planned for the SNES and Mega Drive.

“Barbie Rewind celebrates Barbie’s contributions to 65+ years of fashion, decor and more through the unique lens of video games, connecting with longtime fans and modern audiences with an unmistakable pink charm,” said Mike Mika, Studio Head at Digital Eclipse.

This pink-hued package is set to launch on all formats later this year. The PS5 and Switch are set to gain physical releases, with the Barbie Rewind Deluxe Physical Edition for Switch including an exclusive doll wearing an Atari t-shirt.