Marsupilami 2 – Salsa Palombia swings into view this September

Nobody expected much of Marsupilami: Hoobadventure when it launched in 2021, yet in this social media age, word quickly spread of its virtues. This licensed platformer was a more than serviceable alternative to Donkey Kong Country Returns, exceeding expectations.

A sequel is now on the cards, due out 3rd September. Marsupilami 2: Salsa Palombia is viewed from the same 2.5D perspective as its predecessor, featuring couch co-op and three playable characters (Twister, Punch and Hope) with unique abilities.

The story is spread across four worlds, including a jungle and a city, and sees the Mummy Queen curse Palombia with an infectious beat nobody can resist dancing to.

Battle Dojos challenges and competitive minigames should give the package replay value long after discovering every stage’s secrets.

Marsupilami 2 is coming to PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC. A demo is available if you want to get into the groove early. We’d also recommend checking out the original game if you haven’t already.