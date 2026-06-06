Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered targets a 2027 release

In 2027, the world will be our weapon once more – Saber Interactive are remastering Hitman: Codename 47, Hitman 2: Silent Assassin, and Hitman: Contracts in a new package.

Hitman Classic Trilogy Remastered will feature improved character models and high resolution textures, enhanced environments, a photo mode, and a graphics toggle to compare new and old visuals.

It sounds like it’ll offer a very similar experience to Tomb Raider I-III Remastered and Legacy of Kain Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered when it comes to features and functionality.

This collection is due to launch on PS5, Xbox Series and Steam in 2027. This isn’t the first time older games in the series have gained a lick of fresh paint – Hitman HD Trilogy launched on PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2013.