A new Cuphead is coming, along with an 8-bit adventure created for the Master System

Studio MDHR announced not one but two projects, via a comical puppet news report, during last night’s Summer Game Fest 2026.

The first is that a new Cuphead is in development. As it’s still a long way off, it isn’t ready to be fully revealed. All we know is that it’ll star Cuphead and friends and use the same hand drawn animation style. A direct sequel sounds likely.

In the meantime, Studio MDHR are cooking up a promising side project. Mighty Cuphead Adventure is in development for…the SEGA Master System. This 8-bit platformer is being coded using Assembly Language and will gain a physical Master System release, as well as conversions to modern consoles.

This is bittersweet, as Studio MDHR dabbled with this idea as a Cuphead pre-order bonus originally, only to be told that 8-bit Cuphead was impossible.

A dedicated site, mimicking Master System marketing material, is now live.