Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Gothic Remake enter the UK retail charts

Categories UK Charts
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The top two positions in the UK retail chart remain unchanged, meaning 007 First Light has secured a second consecutive week at no. 1.

LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight is at #2. Following suit, these two also take the top two spots in both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

At #3 it’s the often-discounted Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, fuelled by sales of the PS5 and PS4 versions.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth re-enters at #4 thanks to the new Switch 2 version.

Another Mortal Kombat game can be found at #5, in the form of Mortal Kombat X. This appears to be due to the PS4 version being heavily discounted somewhere.

Pokémon Pokopia moved down to #6, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 climbed to #7, while Resident Evil Requiem fell from #3 to #8. Mario Kart World dropped to #9, while Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon returns at #10 – and is also the PC’s no. 1 this week in the boxed chart.

Just one other new release managed to enter the all-formats top 40: THQ Nordic’s Gothic Remake at #23. It also showed up at #8 in the PS5 chart and #10 in the Xbox Series top ten.