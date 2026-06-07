Crazy Taxi: World Tour goes global in 2027

After being teased years ago, along with a new Jet Set Radio, SEGA has finally lifted the lid on Crazy Taxi: World Tour.

True to its name, this long time coming follow-up takes place all over the globe, with five cities in total to thrash around in. This ties into the storyline, which sees Axel’s taxi stolen, sending him off on an international adventure.

You’ll be able to compete with friends online in different modes, showing off your customisable taxi – with a wide range of vehicles to unlock. There’s a classic mode too, which has arcade-like sensibilities.

Helmed by original Crazy Taxi creator Kenji Kanno, Crazy Taxi: World Tour will be parking up on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch 2 and PC in 2027.

Here’s the trailer, set to “All I Want” from The Offspring. This bodes well for the full game featuring a licensed soundtrack.