Out this week: Gothic 1 Remake, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Tour de France 2026, The 7th Guest Remake, more

They don’t make ’em like they used to. Now they remake ‘em instead. Three remakes are on the agenda for this week, including THQ Nordic’s Gothic 1 Remake. As this RPG dates to 2001, it’s getting the full makeover treatment to bring it to modern standards, with the combat system gaining a total overhaul. As before, it’ll offer 50+ hours of playtime and a story with three branching paths.

Eerie puzzler The 7th Guest Remake – a landmark title in CD-ROM technology, which along with Myst, helped sell the format to PC owners in the early ‘90s – comes to all formats, while a belated release of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth heads to Xbox Series and Switch 2. This is the second part of the FFVII Trilogy Remake, if you haven’t taken note.

Other releases for this week include the yellow jersey chasing Tour de France 2026 – which has new routes and races this year – Kemco’s latest pixel art turn-based RPG Isekai Villain, roguelike brawler spin-off River City Saga: Journey to the West, the passenger monitoring Beholder: Conductor, low poly RPG Tale of Dark Lands, and the visual novel Scarlet Wolf.

For whatever reason, a bunch of horror games are due. The Sinking Forest on Xbox Series, the low budget Village of the Curse, monochromatic mousecapade Steamboat Incident, the funhouse set Death Attraction, sequel BrokenLore: FOLLOW, short story Hollowbody, and the text-based Blackwood House all fall into this genre. BrokenLore: FOLLOW appears the most promising, based around the dark side of social media. The Sinking Forest meanwhile garnered mostly positive reviews on PS5 and Steam a few months ago.

Next week is looking quieter than usual for new releases too. The rest of June has potential though, including Square-Enix’s The Adventures of Elliot: The Millennium Tales, Team17’s shooter Hell Let Loose: Vietnam, UFC 6 from EA, the railroad grinding Denshattack, the Switch 2’s Star Fox remake, and R-Type Tactics I & II Cosmos. Two new Evercade carts and the Banjo-Kazooie Super Pocket launch at the end of the month, too.

New release trailers

Gothic 1 Remake

Tour de France 2026

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

River City Saga: Journey to the West

The 7th Guest Remake

BrokenLore: Follow

Tale of Dark Lands

Scarlet Wolf

Isekai Villain

Beholder: Conductor

The Sinking Forest

Hollowbody

Village of the Curse

New multiformat releases

Gothic 1 Remake

Tour de France 2026

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The 7th Guest Remake

BrokenLore: FOLLOW

Tale of Dark Lands

Scarlet Wolf

Springbot: The Last Spark

FORENSIC – M.E. Protocol

Village of the Curse

Isekai Villain

Steamboat Incident

GOALS

New on PSN

River City Saga: Journey to the West

Beholder: Conductor

Blackwood House

Death Attraction

Metal Shoot

Ghost Platform

Damways

New on Xbox Store

The Sinking Forest

Hollowbody

Kat-tastic Hidden Object

The Quiet Things

Sands and Relics (Xbox Series)

Sora – Songs of the Stone

Bober Constructions

Perfect Ninja Painter 4

Tallowmere 2: Curse of the Kittens (Xbox)

To Bee Jazz (Xbox Series)

Eco Mahjong

Moves: Perfect Pair

Anubis Dungeon

D.U.M.B.E.R. Ducks

Hamstory

MechCrisis

Shop & Spot Avenue

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth – Switch 2

FORMULA LEGENDS – LEGACY EDITION

Next week: NBA The Run, 4PGP, Driftland: The Magic Revival (PS5), Poetic Trio, Mind The Crates, Mori Carta, Military Merge, Love Chemistry – Sibella’s Formula, Beholgar 2, Beastro, Arashi Gaiden, and Hidden Memory – Nature.