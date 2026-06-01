007 First Light illuminates the UK retail chart, while The Disney Afternoon Collection makes an appearance

After gaining impressively high review scores before selling 1.5m copies within 24 hours, it isn’t much of a surprise to find 007 First Light at the top of the UK’s all formats retail chart this week.

It topped both the PS5 and Xbox Series charts too but, curiously, had to settle for #2 in the PC boxed chart, with Resident Evil Requiem holding onto no. 1 there.

One other new release can be found in the all-formats top 40: The Disney Afternoon Collection at #34, thanks to the belated Switch and Switch 2 versions. This Atari-published retro collection also took #16 in the Switch chart. That’s actually a higher placing than Atari’s Bubsy 4D, which failed to chart at all last week.

With Bond at no. 1, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight falls to #2. Resident Evil Requiem climbs to #3, the often-discounted Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is at #4, while Pokémon Pokopia rises to #5.

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book falls to #6 in its second week on sale. Mario Kart World moves up to #7, 2015’s Mortal Kombat X somehow returns to #8 – fuelled by sales of the PS4 version – Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 remains at #9, and Forza Horizon 6 is at #10.

Ghost of Yōtei, meanwhile, returns to the chart at #11, presumably due to a price cut.

A bunch of LEGO games managed to re-enter the bottom half of the top 40, which, again, is presumably due to hefty price cuts. They appear to be PS4 versions, as the PS4 top 20 is littered with LEGO this week.