CAVE shooter double bill Muchi Muchi Pork! & PinkSweets Boosted due in October

If you recall the days of importing region free shoot’em ups on Xbox 360, you may remember 2011’s Muchi Muchi Pork! & PinkSweets – a sought-after title for fans of the genre.

Considering that copies can sell for £200 nowadays, it can only be good news to hear a re-release is planned.

Muchi Muchi Pork! is a colourful affair that sees Momo, Ikuo and Rafute battle General Pork Fillet on their flying bikes – known as Ketta Machines. The gimmick is that enemies drop pig head medals that increase in value if collected quickly, building a chain in the process.

2006’s PinkSweets meanwhile is a vertical shooter sequel to Ibara, featuring a difficulty level that alters on the fly to test players’ skills. Fortunately, a shield can be charged by avoiding using the main weapon. Rosehips can also be placed around the screen to absorb damage. Japanese humour features heavily within each game.

Muchi Muchi Pork! & PinkSweets Boosted is due out 1st October digitally on PS5 and Switch, with a retail release planned for the end of October. Clear River Games will be publishing.