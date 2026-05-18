Out this week: Forza Horizon 6, LEGO Batman, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, Bubsy 4D, STARBITES, more

Considering Playground Games’ track record, there was no doubt that Forza Horizon 6 was going to be great. What has come as a surprise, however, is just how great it is – it’s currently the highest rated release of 2026 so far, boasting a 92% Metacritic score that beats the likes of Resident Evil Requiem, Pokémon Pokopia, and Pragmata.

Featuring 550 cars and a sizeable chunk of Japan to explore, Forza Horizon 6 reportedly achieves the vision laid out by the first Forza Horizon all those years ago, while featuring numerous tweaks to its mechanics and a story that’s meaningful. “This is Forza Horizon at its most powerful: with broad appeal and niche specialty, overclocking the fun factor whilst adding depth to its most finicky mechanics,” said Eurogamer before handing out top marks.

Even though payday is still over a week away for many, this week is the busiest for new releases in quite some time. The Switch 2 even gains a new exclusive, in the form of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, which sees the loveable dino leap into a living encyclopaedia to solve puzzles with the help of the curious creatures found within. That’s joined by an enhanced version of Bandai Namco’s 2021 role-player Tales of ARISE, featuring a new scenario and extra costumes.

Another RPG launching this week is NiS America’s STARBITES, a turn-based affair that’s purposely old-school to give it a PS2 era flavour. “Starbites is that JRPG that stays true to its promise, delivering exactly what is on the tin. Its turn-based gameplay borrows some formulas and mechanics from other JRPGs, which may feel uninspired to some fans but can be a novelty to others,” was DualShockers’ verdict.

After a four year hiatus, we finally have a new TT developed LEGO game to break apart. Remember when these were yearly? LEGO Batman: Legacy of The Dark Knight has been likened to a LEGO take on Batman: Arkham Knight, which was probably what TT strived for, albeit at the behest of WB to ensure it appeals to a broad scope of Batman fans. It’s skipping the original Switch, which is sad but understandable.

Fans of shoot’em ups are well catered for too, with three franchises returning. Curiously timed are Psyvariar 3 from Sophstar creators Banana Bytes, ININ’s R-Type Dimensions 3 – which has a 2D/3D visual toggle – and City Connection’s remake of Jaleco’s FZ: Formation Z. R-Type Dimensions 3’s retail release has been pushed back until August, which again, is a shame.

Atari’s back too with Bubsy 4D – which should be out physically this week on Switch 2 and Switch. This revival comes courtesy of Fabraz, developers of the speed running focused Demon Turf. As such, it shares some similarities with its abstract level design and kinetic sense of movement. It’s a given that it’ll be the best thing the bobcat has ever starred in – Accolade set the bar extremely low back in the ‘90s.

Sticking with retro momentarily, both Myst and Riven – two classic PC point ‘n click puzzlers – gain all new 3D remakes. After a last-minute delay, Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection should finally be out too, featuring Game Boy Color, GBA and PS1 titles.

Two new Warhammer games also launch, falling into genres worlds apart. Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus 2 is a fast paced tactical battler with two campaigns, while Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks is a combat racer with tanks, buggies, helicopters and more. The PC version, which was released exactly a year ago, managed to gain a bit of traction.

Kwalee meanwhile are preparing Luna Abyss – a crimson hued bullet hell FPS, not unlike Saros/Returnal – and the single screen dice flicking roguelike Rune Dice. Then there’s eastasiasoft’s pixel art side scroller Atomic Owl, the heartfelt visual novel Coffee Talk Tokyo, top-down roguelike Savara, Microid’s board game adaptation of King of Tokyo, and the stress busting puzzler Table Flip Simulator.

New release trailers

LEGO Batman: Legacy of The Dark Knight

Forza Horizon 6

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book

Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition

STARBITES

Bubsy 4D

R-Type Dimensions 3

Psyvariar 3

FZ: Formation Z

Warhammer 40,000 Mechanicus 2

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

Rune Dice

Luna Abyss

Atomic Owl

Coffee Talk Tokyo

Savara

Table Flip Simulator

New multiformat releases

LEGO Batman: Legacy of The Dark Knight

Bubsy 4D

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus II

Warhammer 40,000: Speed Freeks

R-Type Dimensions III

Psyvariar 3

FZ: Formation Z

Rune Dice

Myst

Riven

King of Tokyo

Luna Abyss

Atomic Owl

Coffee Talk Tokyo

Savara

Table Flip Simulator

Bag Fight

OOLO

Cats and Seek : Tokyo

Nanostorm

New on PSN

Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection

STARBITES

It Reaches

Mementos: Star Constellations

The Pirate Keko

Cosmic Mirage

Dr. Psycho: Hospital Escape 2

Jelly Math

New on Xbox Store

Forza Horizon 6

Chroma Zero

Bunny Crunch (XBOX XSX)

Monster Rush Survivors

Chicken Climber

Driftland: The Magic Revival

Drug Dealer Empire

Ocean Oddities

Panic Ball!

Suika 3D Fruits (XBOX SERIES)

Ultimate Wobble Run

Word Quest: Horror

Zero Squares

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Yoshi and the Mysterious Book – Switch 2

LEGO Batman: Legacy of The Dark Knight – Switch 2

Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition – Switch 2

Farming Simulator 26: Nintendo Switch Edition

STARBITES – Deluxe Edition

Bubsy 4D

Taxi Chaos 2

Next week: 007 First Light, Mina the Hollower, Echo Generation 2, Nickelodeon Extreme Tennis: Next, Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar, Bluey’s Quest for the Gold Pen, Necrophosis: Full Consciousness, Realm of Ink, Yerba Buena, Portrait of a Torn, Cat Girl Survivor,Nitro City Racing, Wandering Sword, Blueberry, Midnight Swamp, Crashout Crew, Save My Scrap, FORENSIC – M.E. Protocol, N.E.R.D, SILVERPINE CREEK, Into the Slimy Mines, Virtual Hunter, OilClicker, One Move Away, and Backrooms: The Twisted One.