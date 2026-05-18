Indiana Jones and Directive 8020 enter the UK retail chart top ten

There’s more shuffling than usual going on in the latest UK retail (physical) chart, along with a few new arrivals, re-entries, and surprise belated appearances.

After making a comeback at no.1 last week, EA Sports FC 26 has fallen to #8. It’s no longer no.1 in any of the single format charts either, making way for new releases.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream instead claims another no.1. At #2 it’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, fuelled by the new Switch 2 version – which has been well received.

There’s another new release at #3: Directive 8020 – the latest sci-fi horror from Supermassive, published by Bandai Namco. It also managed to top the PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

Resident Evil Requiem climbed to #4 (up from #7), quite possibly fuelled by the PC version, as it returns to no.1 in the boxed PC chart.

Mortal Kombat 1 returns to #5, no doubt helped by MKII movie hype. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection can also be found at #27, seemingly thanks to a price cut. This may mark the retro collection’s first appearance in the UK chart.

Pokémon Pokopia and Mario Kart World dropped to #6 and #7, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 re-entered at #9, and then at #10 it’s Pokémon Legends: Z-A. The next seven games in the chart are all Nintendo published, incidentally.

High on Life 2’s belated retail release took #19, also showing up at #6 in the PS5 chart.

Then, for whatever reason, Skater XL on Switch managed to slide in at #25 and also make the Switch top 20 at #6 – even outselling Super Mario Bros. Wonder last week. We can only assume it has been heavily discounted somewhere.

Sony’s Saros meanwhile manages to cling to the top 40, but may exit as soon as next week – it’s currently at #32, down from #16.