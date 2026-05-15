Kaboom! New Activision and NeoGeo collections announced for Evercade

Two new Evercade cartridges are on their way, both due out in June for £19.99 each.

While neither Activision Collection 3 nor NeoGeo Arcade 4 come as a surprise, the latter does contain eight games over the past collection’s six, making it decent value for money. Activision Collection 3 meanwhile fills in a lot of gaps, including Keystone Kapers and Kaboom.

Here’s what we can expect, complete with descriptions from Blaze themselves:

NeoGeo Arcade 4:

3 COUNT BOUT ​ – A classic arcade wrestling game featuring over-the-top moves, powerful grapples, and dramatic championship bouts.

​ A classic arcade wrestling game featuring over-the-top moves, powerful grapples, and dramatic championship bouts. BASEBALL STARS 2 – Fast-paced, arcade-style baseball action with accessible controls and competitive gameplay.

– Fast-paced, arcade-style baseball action with accessible controls and competitive gameplay. BLAZING STAR – A visually stunning horizontal shoot ’em up packed with explosive effects, power-ups, and intense enemy waves.

A visually stunning horizontal shoot ’em up packed with explosive effects, power-ups, and intense enemy waves. FATAL FURY SPECIAL – One of the most beloved entries in SNK’s fighting game history, featuring refined mechanics and an iconic roster.

One of the most beloved entries in SNK’s fighting game history, featuring refined mechanics and an iconic roster. KING OF THE MONSTERS – A cult-classic brawler where giant monsters clash in city-destroying battles inspired by kaiju films.

– A cult-classic brawler where giant monsters clash in city-destroying battles inspired by kaiju films. METAL SLUG 4 – The explosive run-and-gun series returns with new weapons, enemies, and signature hand-drawn animation.

– The explosive run-and-gun series returns with new weapons, enemies, and signature hand-drawn animation. ROBO ARMY – A side-scrolling beat ’em up starring powerful androids battling through mechanical enemy forces.

– A side-scrolling beat ’em up starring powerful androids battling through mechanical enemy forces. THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 – A dream-match entry in the legendary fighting franchise, bringing together fighters from across the series.

Activision Collection 3:

Barnstorming – Race against the clock as you fly your stunt plane through a series of barns, avoiding windmills and pesky geese as you go.

– Race against the clock as you fly your stunt plane through a series of barns, avoiding windmills and pesky geese as you go. Bridge – Play the classic trick-taking card game, Bridge, bidding and taking tricks to outscore your opponents.

– Play the classic trick-taking card game, Bridge, bidding and taking tricks to outscore your opponents. Chopper Command – Pilot a helicopter to protect convoys from tanks and enemy aircraft in this action-packed shoot ’em up.

– Pilot a helicopter to protect convoys from tanks and enemy aircraft in this action-packed shoot ’em up. Dolphin – Play as a dolphin, battle a monstrous squid and gain magic powers from a seagull in this undersea action game.

– Play as a dolphin, battle a monstrous squid and gain magic powers from a seagull in this undersea action game. Dragonfire – Sneak through castles to steal treasure while dodging dragons’ flames.

– Sneak through castles to steal treasure while dodging dragons’ flames. Ice Hockey – Fast-paced arcade hockey featuring simple controls and quick matches.

– Fast-paced arcade hockey featuring simple controls and quick matches. Kabobber – The chase is on to catch the fleeing Princess Buvsky and save the Rainbow Energy of Kabobberland in this unusual action-strategy game.

– The chase is on to catch the fleeing Princess Buvsky and save the Rainbow Energy of Kabobberland in this unusual action-strategy game. Kaboom! – Catch the Mad Bomber’s explosives in this relentless, easy to learn but hard to master action game.

– Catch the Mad Bomber’s explosives in this relentless, easy to learn but hard to master action game. Keystone Kapers – Chase a crook through a department store filled with escalators and obstacles.

– Chase a crook through a department store filled with escalators and obstacles. Laser Blast – This time, you’re the UFO! Fire your lasers and take out enemy bases while avoiding their attacks.

– This time, you’re the UFO! Fire your lasers and take out enemy bases while avoiding their attacks. Pressure Cooker – Build burgers according to the incoming orders, and make sure they get to the right customers in this fast-paced action-puzzle game.

– Build burgers according to the incoming orders, and make sure they get to the right customers in this fast-paced action-puzzle game. The Activision Decathlon – Compete in ten Olympic-style athletics events, each of which will test your speed, timing, and endurance.

– Compete in ten Olympic-style athletics events, each of which will test your speed, timing, and endurance. Thwocker – Help Thwocker complete his symphony and avoid the rival instruments in this colourful platformer.

The greatly upgraded Evercade Nexus handheld is planned for later this year, alongside a Banjo-Kazooie double cart. We also know that DOOM is coming to Evercade in some form. Together with today’s announcements, Blaze’s 2026 slate must be over halfway complete.