Kaboom! New Activision and NeoGeo collections announced for Evercade

Categories Blog, Retro
by

Two new Evercade cartridges are on their way, both due out in June for £19.99 each.

While neither Activision Collection 3 nor NeoGeo Arcade 4 come as a surprise, the latter does contain eight games over the past collection’s six, making it decent value for money. Activision Collection 3 meanwhile fills in a lot of gaps, including Keystone Kapers and Kaboom.

Here’s what we can expect, complete with descriptions from Blaze themselves:

NeoGeo Arcade 4:

  • 3 COUNT BOUT– A classic arcade wrestling game featuring over-the-top moves, powerful grapples, and dramatic championship bouts.
  • BASEBALL STARS 2 – Fast-paced, arcade-style baseball action with accessible controls and competitive gameplay.
  • BLAZING STAR – A visually stunning horizontal shoot ’em up packed with explosive effects, power-ups, and intense enemy waves.
  • FATAL FURY SPECIAL – One of the most beloved entries in SNK’s fighting game history, featuring refined mechanics and an iconic roster.
  • KING OF THE MONSTERS – A cult-classic brawler where giant monsters clash in city-destroying battles inspired by kaiju films.
  • METAL SLUG 4 – The explosive run-and-gun series returns with new weapons, enemies, and signature hand-drawn animation.
  • ROBO ARMY – A side-scrolling beat ’em up starring powerful androids battling through mechanical enemy forces.
  • THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 – A dream-match entry in the legendary fighting franchise, bringing together fighters from across the series.

Activision Collection 3:

  • Barnstorming – Race against the clock as you fly your stunt plane through a series of barns, avoiding windmills and pesky geese as you go.
  • Bridge – Play the classic trick-taking card game, Bridge, bidding and taking tricks to outscore your opponents.
  • Chopper Command – Pilot a helicopter to protect convoys from tanks and enemy aircraft in this action-packed shoot ’em up.
  • Dolphin – Play as a dolphin, battle a monstrous squid and gain magic powers from a seagull in this undersea action game.
  • Dragonfire – Sneak through castles to steal treasure while dodging dragons’ flames.
  • Ice Hockey – Fast-paced arcade hockey featuring simple controls and quick matches.
  • Kabobber – The chase is on to catch the fleeing Princess Buvsky and save the Rainbow Energy of Kabobberland in this unusual action-strategy game.
  • Kaboom! – Catch the Mad Bomber’s explosives in this relentless, easy to learn but hard to master action game.
  • Keystone Kapers – Chase a crook through a department store filled with escalators and obstacles.
  • Laser Blast – This time, you’re the UFO! Fire your lasers and take out enemy bases while avoiding their attacks.
  • Pressure Cooker – Build burgers according to the incoming orders, and make sure they get to the right customers in this fast-paced action-puzzle game.
  • The Activision Decathlon – Compete in ten Olympic-style athletics events, each of which will test your speed, timing, and endurance.
  • Thwocker – Help Thwocker complete his symphony and avoid the rival instruments in this colourful platformer.

The greatly upgraded Evercade Nexus handheld is planned for later this year, alongside a Banjo-Kazooie double cart. We also know that DOOM is coming to Evercade in some form. Together with today’s announcements, Blaze’s 2026 slate must be over halfway complete.