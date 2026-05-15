Kaboom! New Activision and NeoGeo collections announced for Evercade

Two new Evercade cartridges are on their way, both due out in June for £19.99 each.
While neither Activision Collection 3 nor NeoGeo Arcade 4 come as a surprise, the latter does contain eight games over the past collection’s six, making it decent value for money. Activision Collection 3 meanwhile fills in a lot of gaps, including Keystone Kapers and Kaboom.
Here’s what we can expect, complete with descriptions from Blaze themselves:
NeoGeo Arcade 4:
- 3 COUNT BOUT– A classic arcade wrestling game featuring over-the-top moves, powerful grapples, and dramatic championship bouts.
- BASEBALL STARS 2 – Fast-paced, arcade-style baseball action with accessible controls and competitive gameplay.
- BLAZING STAR – A visually stunning horizontal shoot ’em up packed with explosive effects, power-ups, and intense enemy waves.
- FATAL FURY SPECIAL – One of the most beloved entries in SNK’s fighting game history, featuring refined mechanics and an iconic roster.
- KING OF THE MONSTERS – A cult-classic brawler where giant monsters clash in city-destroying battles inspired by kaiju films.
- METAL SLUG 4 – The explosive run-and-gun series returns with new weapons, enemies, and signature hand-drawn animation.
- ROBO ARMY – A side-scrolling beat ’em up starring powerful androids battling through mechanical enemy forces.
- THE KING OF FIGHTERS 2002 – A dream-match entry in the legendary fighting franchise, bringing together fighters from across the series.
Activision Collection 3:
- Barnstorming – Race against the clock as you fly your stunt plane through a series of barns, avoiding windmills and pesky geese as you go.
- Bridge – Play the classic trick-taking card game, Bridge, bidding and taking tricks to outscore your opponents.
- Chopper Command – Pilot a helicopter to protect convoys from tanks and enemy aircraft in this action-packed shoot ’em up.
- Dolphin – Play as a dolphin, battle a monstrous squid and gain magic powers from a seagull in this undersea action game.
- Dragonfire – Sneak through castles to steal treasure while dodging dragons’ flames.
- Ice Hockey – Fast-paced arcade hockey featuring simple controls and quick matches.
- Kabobber – The chase is on to catch the fleeing Princess Buvsky and save the Rainbow Energy of Kabobberland in this unusual action-strategy game.
- Kaboom! – Catch the Mad Bomber’s explosives in this relentless, easy to learn but hard to master action game.
- Keystone Kapers – Chase a crook through a department store filled with escalators and obstacles.
- Laser Blast – This time, you’re the UFO! Fire your lasers and take out enemy bases while avoiding their attacks.
- Pressure Cooker – Build burgers according to the incoming orders, and make sure they get to the right customers in this fast-paced action-puzzle game.
- The Activision Decathlon – Compete in ten Olympic-style athletics events, each of which will test your speed, timing, and endurance.
- Thwocker – Help Thwocker complete his symphony and avoid the rival instruments in this colourful platformer.
The greatly upgraded Evercade Nexus handheld is planned for later this year, alongside a Banjo-Kazooie double cart. We also know that DOOM is coming to Evercade in some form. Together with today’s announcements, Blaze’s 2026 slate must be over halfway complete.