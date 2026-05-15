Console Archives Rohga: Armor Force review

Without wanting to sound like a broken record, there was a time in the late ‘90s and early noughties when 2D visuals had fallen out of fashion. Some ‘90s critics even scoffed at the PS1 and Saturn versions of In The Hunt – a precursor to the almighty Metal Slug, sporting a similar art direction. While the occasional game was excused, such as Mortal Kombat Trilogy and Street Fighter Alpha, most publishers were reluctant to bring 2D games to the West, fearing they would be branded as dated or seen as inferior to current, flashier, polygon-based games.

It’s only now, some three decades later, that we’re finally gaining previously Japan only console releases. Also known as Wolf Fang Kuuga 2001, Data East’s multi-directional shooter Rohga: Armor Force first graced Japanese arcades in 1991 before hitting the PlayStation in 1996 – making it a relatively early release for the console – followed by a SEGA Saturn conversion in 1997. It gained a sequel too, which has already seen a re-release under the guise of WolfFang SkullFang Saturn Tribute Boosted, handled by City Connection.

Rohga: Armor Force has an unmistakable arcade-like feel, featuring short stages lasting just a few minutes each, infinite continues, and a runtime of around 20 minutes. Enforcing this further, the screen scrolls automatically, making it feel quite different to something like Cybernator/Assault Suits Valken despite visual similarities. This PS1 version has an optional console mode that improves visuals, albeit only slightly. More noticeable are the CGI intro and the new console soundtrack, with the arcade arrangements remaining selectable. On that note, the options menu is one of the few things in English – cut-scenes remain in Japanese, making the storyline impossible to follow.

This Console Archives re-release adds a digital manual with breakdowns of the weapon types and strategies for each mission, the ability to save anywhere, and a virtual memory card.

The game itself is easy enough to play despite the language barrier. The main selling point of Rohga: Armor Force is that you can customise your mech, allowing you to choose whether to prioritise firepower, armour or manoeuvrability. Sixty-four different mechs can be assembled in total, with body parts ranging from legs to tank treads, and upon dying, there’s the option to select a default mech or quickly customise one before jumping back in. Melee attacks are performed automatically, helping keep the focus on shooting and dodging glowing bullets.

While there are a few different charged weapons to try, including an electrified barrier and a missile barrage, the power-ups are arguably more helpful as they include a searing laser and a chunky spread shot. I had a few issues with aiming diagonally downwards and turning around, but generally, the controls are intuitive. As you’re controlling a jet-powered mech, jumping is purposely floaty – and there’s another good reason too, as there are hovering pilots to save who then cling to your mech before covering your blind spot. A nice touch.

Other standout features are few. There are slopes to slide down, at which point your mech moves slower, and occasionally there’s the chance to choose a mission, with some being harder than others. The difficulty level is surprisingly low though, making for quite an forgiving and brief experience. In around two hours, I was able to beat the console and arcade modes a few times over, while taking different routes and trying out mech combos. There isn’t much here to become invested in outside of chasing a 1CC, and it isn’t possible to see a chart of routes not taken or endings missed. I did at one point wonder if I was overlooking something, but then remembered this dates to 1991, so it’s not much of a surprise that it’s lacking features.

Had this received a US or European PlayStation release in 1996, it probably would have been considered dated – there’s little here that wouldn’t have been possible on the Mega Drive or Super Nintendo. In fact, I’d even say the Super Nintendo was capable of more than what’s on display here. There’s nothing in the way of slowdown though, and the loading times are brief. It’s very much akin to playing an arcade game, rather than something typically found on the PS1.

While not essential, Rohga: Armor Force is a sturdy enough shooter that offers a smooth ride, albeit one that ends quickly. If you consider the Mega Drive’s Cyborg Justice a hidden gem, you may appreciate the customisation aspect, even if it isn’t particularly deep.

Consider this another gap in retro gaming history filled. A minor gap, but a gap all the same.

Hamster’s Console Archives Rohga: Armor Force is out now on PS5 and Switch 2. Original game by Data East.