UK retail charts: Saros, Invincible VS, and Pragmata plummet

Despite being recently absent from the UK top ten, EA Sports FC 26 has managed to bounce back and reclaim the coveted no.1 spot in the latest retail (physical) chart. The sports sim also returns to no.1 on Xbox Series, dethroning Invincible VS.

Last week’s chart topper Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream dropped to #2, Pokémon Pokopia climbed to #3, while Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition – which is currently enjoying a resurgence – moved down to #4. It can be found at no.1 in the PS5 chart, giving some indication of which format is driving sales.

Mario Kart World rose from #8 to #5, the often discounted Tekken 8 punched in at #6, Resident Evil Requiem fell one position to #7, Pokémon Legends: Z-A re-entered the top ten at #8, Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 returned to #9, and then at #10 it’s Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon – which is no.1 in the boxed PC chart this week.

A trio of recent releases have tumbled down the top 40, in some cases quite significantly. PS5 exclusive Saros has fallen from #3 to #16 during its second week on sale, while Capcom’s Pragmata – which was recently riding the top 40 high – has gone from #10 to #28. Brawler Invincible VS meanwhile has plummeted from #7 to #33.

All three can be found knocking around the individual format charts though, including Saros at #5 in the PS5 top ten, so this isn’t entirely bad news for their respective publishers. Of course, digital downloads paint a different picture – and the UK charts mostly comprise of evergreen titles these days.

There were no new arrivals in the top 40 – meaning MotoGP 26 remains a no-show – but we did see the Switch’s Super Smash Bros. Ultimate return at #39, followed by Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions at #40.

We should see Directive 8020 make an appearance next week, along with Switch 2’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and perhaps the camping adventure Outbound too.