Toaplan Arcade Garage: Flying Fire Shark announced for August, along with a seven game DLC pack

Shoot’em up fans can take a bite out of Flying Shark and Fire Shark this August, with a new collection titled Toaplan Arcade Garage: Flying Fire Shark planned for PS4 and Switch.
Six games feature in the collection:
- Flying Shark (Worldwide arcade version)
- Sky Shark (US arcade version)
- Hisho Same (JP arcade version)
- Fire Shark (Worldwide arcade version)
- Same! Same! Same! (JP arcade version)
- Same! Same! Same! (JP arcade 2-player version)
Developers M2 are including a new Super Easy Mode for newcomers in both Flying Shark and Fire Shark. Arcade Challenge Mode splits the action into chunks, meanwhile, and is meant to assist players in achieving a 1CC. Helping further are new M2 Gadgets that alert of black spots and incoming power-ups. Handy.
Making this a mini retro collection of sorts, publisher Clear River Games are preparing a DLC pack with an additional seven titles, including the arcade action platformer Wardner:
- Sky Shark (NES version 1989)
- Same! Same! Same! (JP SEGA Mega Drive version 1990)
- Fire Shark (SEGA Genesis version 1990)
- Wardner (Worldwide arcade version 1987)
- Wardner no Mori (JP arcade version 1987)
- Pyros (US arcade version 1987)
- Wardner no Mori (FDS version 1988 – JP language only)
Anyone who owns a Toaplan Arcade Garage release already will additionally be able to download the 1991 match five puzzler Teki-Paki for free, which now has online leaderboards.
Look out for Toaplan Arcade Garage: Flying Fire Shark on 28th August. Retro fans will doubtlessly be pleased to hear a retail release is due the same day.