Toaplan Arcade Garage: Flying Fire Shark announced for August, along with a seven game DLC pack

Shoot’em up fans can take a bite out of Flying Shark and Fire Shark this August, with a new collection titled Toaplan Arcade Garage: Flying Fire Shark planned for PS4 and Switch.

Six games feature in the collection:

Flying Shark (Worldwide arcade version)

Sky Shark (US arcade version)

Hisho Same (JP arcade version)

Fire Shark (Worldwide arcade version)

Same! Same! Same! (JP arcade version)

Same! Same! Same! (JP arcade 2-player version)

Developers M2 are including a new Super Easy Mode for newcomers in both Flying Shark and Fire Shark. Arcade Challenge Mode splits the action into chunks, meanwhile, and is meant to assist players in achieving a 1CC. Helping further are new M2 Gadgets that alert of black spots and incoming power-ups. Handy.

Making this a mini retro collection of sorts, publisher Clear River Games are preparing a DLC pack with an additional seven titles, including the arcade action platformer Wardner:

Sky Shark (NES version 1989)

Same! Same! Same! (JP SEGA Mega Drive version 1990)

Fire Shark (SEGA Genesis version 1990)

Wardner (Worldwide arcade version 1987)

Wardner no Mori (JP arcade version 1987)

Pyros (US arcade version 1987)

Wardner no Mori (FDS version 1988 – JP language only)

Anyone who owns a Toaplan Arcade Garage release already will additionally be able to download the 1991 match five puzzler Teki-Paki for free, which now has online leaderboards.

Look out for Toaplan Arcade Garage: Flying Fire Shark on 28th August. Retro fans will doubtlessly be pleased to hear a retail release is due the same day.