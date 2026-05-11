Out this week: Directive 8020, Subnautica 2, Outbound, NITRO GEN OMEGA, Rugrats: Retro Rewind, more

Originally due out a few weeks ago, Outbound – in which four players go off grid in a customisable camper van – was pushed back to this week to give it space. Understandable, yet it still finds itself against a handful of other anticipated new releases. With release schedules as cluttered as they are, it seems that all publishers can do nowadays is hope for the best.

The open-world Outbound – which is coming to all formats, including both Switches – is rubbing shoulders with Supermassive Games’ Directive 8020, a sci-fi survival adventure featuring an alien organism able of mimicking its prey, and the long time coming Subnautica 2 – which has an all new underwater alien world to explore with up to four players. It’ll be on Game Pass as a Game Preview release, and available on PC too.

If you’re intrigued by Outbound, Summerhouse may appeal too, as it involves creating cosy abodes in tranquil locations, with no rules to abide by. Also weirdly timed are The Caribou Trail and Gallipoli – two WWI shooters based around the same military campaign.

Then there’s the multiformat mecha RPG NITRO GEN OMEGA – which has battle planning phases that play out like an anime – Call of the Sea’s Lovecraftian inspired sequel Call of the Elder Gods, the ‘90s cartoon inspired brawler Underling Uprising, and a Switch 2 release of Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

Forza Horizon 6 can be played from Friday too, via the £109.99 Premium Edition that has access to a bunch of cars – including the Italian Passion Car Pack – and two upcoming expansions. The standard edition is out next week.

Other releases include the card based fighter Yomi 2, twin stick shooter/racer hybrid RoadOut, solo developed PS5 survival shooter Hauntsville, the slot machine fantasy RPG Slots & Daggers, blackjack deckbuilder roguelike Black Jacket, and Rugrats: Retro Rewind – which includes a bunch of Game Boy Color, GBA, and PS1 games from the late ‘90s and early noughties. It isn’t a complete collection, but it seems comprehensive enough, unless you were expecting N64 games too.

New release trailers

Directive 8020

Subnautica 2

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Switch 2)

Outbound

Call of the Elder Gods

NITRO GEN OMEGA

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Complete

Black Jacket

Underling Uprising

Gallipoli

The Caribou Trail

Hauntsville

RoadOut

SUMMERHOUSE

Slots & Daggers

Middle Evil: The Priest

New multiformat releases

Directive 8020

Subnautica 2 (Game Preview)

Outbound

Black Jacket

Call of the Elder Gods

NITRO GEN OMEGA

Underling Uprising

Gallipoli

Menace from the Deep: Complete Edition

RoadOut

SUMMERHOUSE

Yomi 2

Tiny Lands 2

Dentist Bling

Middle Evil: The Priest

Pawbay

Slots & Daggers

New on PSN

Rugrats: Retro Rewind

The Caribou Trail

Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Complete

Hauntsville

Chess Battle

Immunuzzle

Cozy Basket

Block Run

New on Xbox Store

Snack and Quack: Duckling Steps (Xbox Series)

Habitat Shapes: The Tropical Journey (Xbox Series)

Blockon (Xbox Series)

MILKY WAY TD SURVIVORS AUTOBATTLER

Backrooms

Hidden Memory – Neko’s Life

Journey of Johann: To The Sky

Slime Jumper

Aery – Calm Horizon

Bandits On West (XBOX SERIES)

Countryside Farm Clues

Saccharine Echo

Solomon Snow: First Contact

Zumba World – The Marble Monster Adventure

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Switch 2)

Outbound (Switch & Switch 2)

Reptilian Rising

Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord – Limited Edition

Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling – Limited Edition

Charade Maniacs – Limited Edition

Next week: Forza Horizon 6, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, STARBITES, Bubsy 4D, R-Type Dimensions III, Psyvariar 3, Atomic Owl, King of Tokyo, OOLO, Luna Abyss, FZ: Formation Z, Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition (Switch 2), Coffee Talk Tokyo, Savara, Rune Dice, Riven, Myst, and Cosmic Mirage.