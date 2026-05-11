Out this week: Directive 8020, Subnautica 2, Outbound, NITRO GEN OMEGA, Rugrats: Retro Rewind, more

Originally due out a few weeks ago, Outbound – in which four players go off grid in a customisable camper van – was pushed back to this week to give it space. Understandable, yet it still finds itself against a handful of other anticipated new releases. With release schedules as cluttered as they are, it seems that all publishers can do nowadays is hope for the best.
The open-world Outbound – which is coming to all formats, including both Switches – is rubbing shoulders with Supermassive Games’ Directive 8020, a sci-fi survival adventure featuring an alien organism able of mimicking its prey, and the long time coming Subnautica 2 – which has an all new underwater alien world to explore with up to four players. It’ll be on Game Pass as a Game Preview release, and available on PC too.
If you’re intrigued by Outbound, Summerhouse may appeal too, as it involves creating cosy abodes in tranquil locations, with no rules to abide by. Also weirdly timed are The Caribou Trail and Gallipoli – two WWI shooters based around the same military campaign.
Then there’s the multiformat mecha RPG NITRO GEN OMEGA – which has battle planning phases that play out like an anime – Call of the Sea’s Lovecraftian inspired sequel Call of the Elder Gods, the ‘90s cartoon inspired brawler Underling Uprising, and a Switch 2 release of Bethesda’s Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.
Forza Horizon 6 can be played from Friday too, via the £109.99 Premium Edition that has access to a bunch of cars – including the Italian Passion Car Pack – and two upcoming expansions. The standard edition is out next week.
Other releases include the card based fighter Yomi 2, twin stick shooter/racer hybrid RoadOut, solo developed PS5 survival shooter Hauntsville, the slot machine fantasy RPG Slots & Daggers, blackjack deckbuilder roguelike Black Jacket, and Rugrats: Retro Rewind – which includes a bunch of Game Boy Color, GBA, and PS1 games from the late ‘90s and early noughties. It isn’t a complete collection, but it seems comprehensive enough, unless you were expecting N64 games too.
New release trailers
Directive 8020
Subnautica 2
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Switch 2)
Outbound
Call of the Elder Gods
NITRO GEN OMEGA
Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Complete
Black Jacket
Underling Uprising
Gallipoli
The Caribou Trail
Hauntsville
RoadOut
SUMMERHOUSE
Slots & Daggers
Middle Evil: The Priest
New multiformat releases
- Directive 8020
- Subnautica 2 (Game Preview)
- Outbound
- Black Jacket
- Call of the Elder Gods
- NITRO GEN OMEGA
- Underling Uprising
- Gallipoli
- Menace from the Deep: Complete Edition
- RoadOut
- SUMMERHOUSE
- Yomi 2
- Tiny Lands 2
- Dentist Bling
- Middle Evil: The Priest
- Pawbay
- Slots & Daggers
New on PSN
- Rugrats: Retro Rewind
- The Caribou Trail
- Harvest Moon: The Winds of Anthos Complete
- Hauntsville
- Chess Battle
- Immunuzzle
- Cozy Basket
- Block Run
New on Xbox Store
- Snack and Quack: Duckling Steps (Xbox Series)
- Habitat Shapes: The Tropical Journey (Xbox Series)
- Blockon (Xbox Series)
- MILKY WAY TD SURVIVORS AUTOBATTLER
- Backrooms
- Hidden Memory – Neko’s Life
- Journey of Johann: To The Sky
- Slime Jumper
- Aery – Calm Horizon
- Bandits On West (XBOX SERIES)
- Countryside Farm Clues
- Saccharine Echo
- Solomon Snow: First Contact
- Zumba World – The Marble Monster Adventure
New Switch retail releases
eShop round-up coming Thursday
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle (Switch 2)
- Outbound (Switch & Switch 2)
- Reptilian Rising
- Fairy Fencer F: Refrain Chord – Limited Edition
- Cupid Parasite: Sweet and Spicy Darling – Limited Edition
- Charade Maniacs – Limited Edition
Next week: Forza Horizon 6, LEGO Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, STARBITES, Bubsy 4D, R-Type Dimensions III, Psyvariar 3, Atomic Owl, King of Tokyo, OOLO, Luna Abyss, FZ: Formation Z, Tales of ARISE – Beyond the Dawn Edition (Switch 2), Coffee Talk Tokyo, Savara, Rune Dice, Riven, Myst, and Cosmic Mirage.