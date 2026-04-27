Unleash your inner child with Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection

Limited Run are continuing their Nickelodeon partnership with a new Rugrats collection that includes a mixture of handheld and console games from the late ‘90s and early noughties.

While we did see a few Rugrats games on the N64, this collection features PS1, Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance titles only, all of which were originally published by THQ. Using Limited Run’s own descriptions, included are:

Rugrats: Search for Reptar (32-BIT): Find the missing pieces of Tommy’s favorite dinosaur puzzle in the 3D classic that started it all.

Find the missing pieces of Tommy’s favorite dinosaur puzzle in the 3D classic that started it all. The Rugrats Movie (Pocket/Pocket Color): A high-stakes platforming quest to find the “Borm” and get back home.

A high-stakes platforming quest to find the “Borm” and get back home. Rugrats: Time Travelers (Pocket Color): Use a malfunctioning time machine to navigate the past and future.

Use a malfunctioning time machine to navigate the past and future. Rugrats: Studio Tour (32-BIT): Explore a movie studio lot across various themed worlds… watch out for Shirley Lock Holmes!

Explore a movie studio lot across various themed worlds… watch out for Shirley Lock Holmes! Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (32-BIT/Pocket Color): The ultimate vacation! Play mini-games and explore the thrills of the park.

The ultimate vacation! Play mini-games and explore the thrills of the park. Rugrats: Castle Capers (Pocket Advance): Stu has a new job at a fantasy park, and the babies are ready for a royal adventure.

Modern features will include a rewind tool, save states, screen filters, a digital museum, and a music player.

Physical release pre-orders for PS5 and Switch go live on 1st May. Additionally, a physical Game Boy cart containing the four handheld adventures is due to ship early next year.

A digital release for Rugrats: Retro Rewind Collection is scheduled for 15th May, although it seems there is some confusion as a handful of sites suggest it’ll launch this Friday. We shall see.