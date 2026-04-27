Two weeks after launch, Pragmata claims a belated UK no.1

Capcom’s celebrated puzzle shooter Pragmata missed out on becoming a coveted UK no.1 at launch, beaten by the Switch’s Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream.

This week’s retail (physical) chart corrects things, with Pragmata claiming a belated no.1 during its second week on sale. It also remains no.1 in the PS5 and Xbox Series charts.

Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream falls to #3, with position #2 now occupied by Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition. This appears to be due to the boxed PC version gaining a discount somewhere.

Resident Evil Requiem moved down to #4, and then at #5 it’s Elden Ring followed by Tekken 8 – the first of a few Bandai Namco games that have propelled themselves back into the top 40.

Pokemon Pokopia fell to #7, Mario Kart World and Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 switched places to take #8 and #9, while Pokémon Legends: Z-A rounds-off the top ten.

Starfield on PS5 dropped out of the top 20, going from #15 to #24. Crimson Desert meanwhile climbed four places to take #19. A price cut could potentially see it re-enter the top ten.

There were no new arrivals, just a couple of re-entries in the form of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (#21), Mafia Trilogy (#27), and 2017’s Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite at #35.

On the subject of Mafia Trilogy, the crime filled caper is the PS4’s no.1 this week. On Xbox One, Dark Souls Trilogy rules the roost, suggesting there is a strong demand for multi-game collections.

Fans of the long-running 3DS chart – which GfK tirelessly still provides – are in for a surprise. We have a top nine this week, featuring Metroid: Samus Returns at no.1 followed by a variety of Nintendo and NiS America published titles. Will we ever see a top ten again?