Out this week: Saros, Invincible VS, Aphelion, TerraTech Legion, MotoGP 26, The Shore, inKONBINI, This is Fine, more 

April has turned out far stronger for new releases than previously envisioned, with Pragmata, Vampire Crawlers, Tomodochi Life, and the surprise hit Mouse: P.I. for Hire generating a buzz on social media and gaining impressively high review scores. If you’re able to tear yourself away from that little lot, you’ll find another bumper crop of new releases out this week.

Leading the way is Sony’s PS5 exclusive Saros from Housemarque. It follows in the footsteps of Returnal, being a third-person shooter with hypnotic bullet waves to dodge, and is supposedly grander in scale while having a more complex narrative. Reviews went live last Friday, with top marks from a handful of outlets and a long string of 8s and 9s.

That’s joined by the brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighter Invincible VS, Don’t Nod’s frozen planet set cinematic third-person adventure Aphelion, first-person cosmic horror The Shore, the multiformat MotoGP 26 – which has live rider ratings and collectable cards this year – plus the polished looking vehicular Survivors-alike TerraTech Legion.

eastasiasoft are about to launch CyberBlocker Complete Edition – an energic fusion of a brick breaker and a shooter, complete with a detachable craft. Retro fans might want to look out for Spy Drops too – a low poly stealth adventure with some modern touches, and local multiplayer – the Pokemon inspired Monster Crown: Sin Eater, and the element-based Zelda alike Elementallis.

Another new release intended to generate nostalgia is inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories – a slice of life in a Japanese convenience store circa 1990. Look out for it on Game Pass.

Then there’s the online co-op Survivors-alike The Spell Brigade, deck-building card battler Magin: The Rat Project Stories, first-person precision platformer The Confinement, turn-based tactical game ARC SEED, the boobytrap-based multiplayer battler Bandit Trap, freestyle scooter sim ScooterFlow, and the chilled Adorable Adventures – which entails a boar searching the wilderness for their family. It appears quite accomplished visually.

There’s the meme based Metroidvania This is Fine: Maximum Cope too, which is due on all formats and backed by a retail release on Switch.

Also in the world of retail releases, both The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary and Fallout 4: Anniversary belatedly come to Switch 2, while the Evercade gains the Atari 2600 collection Activision Collection 2 and the modern retro compilation Mega Cat Collection 3, containing the Link’s Awakening inspired Kudzu, the gory NES puzzle platformer The Meating, and more.

New release trailers

Saros

MotoGP 26

Invincible VS

Aphelion

CyberBlocker Complete Edition

inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories

Monster Crown: Sin Eater

This is Fine: Maximum Cope

Adorable Adventures

Bandit Trap

Bus Bound

The Shore Enhanced Edition

TerraTech Legion

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era

Magin: The Rat Project Stories

Spy Drops

The Spell Brigade

The Confinement

Elementallis

SIMULACRA

Evercade – Activision Collection 2

Evercade – Mega Cat Studios Collection 3

New multiformat releases

MotoGP 26

Invincible VS

Aphelion

The Shore Enhanced Edition

CyberBlocker Complete Edition

inKONBINI: One Store. Many Stories

Monster Crown: Sin Eater

This is Fine: Maximum Cope

Adorable Adventures

Bandit Trap

Bus Bound

Magin: The Rat Project Stories – Essence Edition

ScooterFlow

Constance

Spy Drops

Rival Stars Horse Racing

Drill Core

The Spell Brigade

The Confinement

Elementallis

Dungeon Clawler

Plantera 2: Golden Acorn

New on PSN

Saros

Winx Club: The Magic is Back

Love Too Easily 2 : Summer Pocha

Blackhole Incremental

Kyra The Hunter

Honey Sprint

SIMULACRA

The End Comes Tomorrow: Gamebook Edition

New on Xbox Store

Heroes of Might and Magic: Olden Era (Game Preview)

TerraTech Legion

Minos Trials (Xbox Series)

Zoo Orbs: Safari (Xbox Series)

ARC SEED

Peter Pan: Hidden Objects

Word Quest: Cyberpunk

Word Quest: Horror

Cozy Valley Life

Fool’s Pub

The Coma 3: Bloodlines

Lord Ambermaze

Moon Raider: Anniversary Edition

Survivor Legion

Survivor Mercs

Cat From Hell 2

Dr. Psycho: Hospital Escape

Pixie Plates

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

MotoGP 26 (Switch & Switch 2)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (Switch 2)

Fallout 4: Anniversary Edition (Switch 2)

Ys Memoire: Revelations in Celceta

Homura: The Crimson Warriors

THIS IS FINE: Maximum Cope

Winx Club: The Magic is Back

Romancing SaGa-Minstrel Song-Remastered International

New Evercade carts

Activision Collection 2

Mega Cat Collection 3

Next week: Mixtape, MOTORSLICE, THE TAG-ALONG OBSESSION, Versebound, Doll Defenders, Noodlebound, Little Things, Akuma Rise, MOTE: The Manuscript, Super Adventure Hand, Wax Heads, Evil Inside VR, Priest Simulator: Vampire Show, Decline’s Drops, Golem Lights, and Zoo Simulator.