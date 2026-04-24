Build a band and save the world in Kalanoro – an action platformer originating from Madagascar

The press release for Kalanoro paints a vivid picture of the experience developer Red Raketa Studio are busy creating.

As the studio is based in Madagascar, they’re injecting this upcoming action adventure – described as a “feel good rebellion” – with all manner of Malagasy folklore.

We’re introduced to Kalakely, a fluffy creature blessed with mystical powers. They’re out to overthrow Raneny, a witch, not through a traditional one-on-one spell-lobbing duel but by creating a band and taking to the road.

By recruiting lemurs, the band’s popularity will eventually grow. Between gigs, Kalakely and his newfound friends can bond on their taxi homebase via mini-games.

During platforming stages, enemies can be defeated using either Kalakely’s hair-powered abilities or a mixture of random objects such as frying pans and slippers. Boss battles meanwhile will have a musical slant. Malagasy artists will provide the musical score, with names mentioned including Denise, Jyeuhair, and Marco Klarck.

Powered by Unreal Engine, the very questionable fable of Kalanoro is coming to PS5, Xbox Series, PC and Switch this summer. New Tales are set to publish.