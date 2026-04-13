Out this week: Pragmata, Hades II, MOUSE: P.I. For Hire, Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss, Ereban: Shadow Legacy, more

Capcom’s back with the rarest of things – a ‘AAA’ title that’s a brand-new IP. The success they’ve had with the last few Monster Hunter and Resident Evil games has seemingly provided the publisher with scope to try something new. What’s more is that Pragmata isn’t £70 – the digital version is £49.99, while the physical release is cheaper still, available for closer to £40 thanks to retailer promotions. And it’s a day one release on Switch 2. Result!

For those not keeping watch, Pragmata is a sci-fi shooter that sees spacefarer Hugh and android Diana battling through a lunar research station in hope of returning to Earth. Both characters are controlled at the same time, with Diana able to hack rogue AI, while locations are based around partly built replicas of human civilization – including familiar city streets.

Ereban: Shadow Legacy offers sci-fi thrills too, being a stealth adventure with a storyline involving a lost race. Like the name loosely suggests, heroine Ayana can merge with shadows. Choices also play a key part, allowing you to spare enemies or consume them. The PC version from 2024 was well received.

Nacon are also back with a big name, big budget, title – Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss. Viewed from first-person, it’s set in the future and sees an occult investigator traverse an underwater mining station to unravel a mystery.

Greek mythology roguelike Hades II is about to leap from the Switch 2 to PS5 and Xbox Series, having arrived to rave reviews back in 2025. The Metacritic score settled at an impressive 95% for the Switch 2 iteration, including 10/10s from several outlets such as IGN and GameSpot. It’s due on Game Pass at launch.

Then there’s the anticipated 1930’s animation-inspired shooter MOUSE: P.I. For Hire, Thunderful’s 2.5D cinematic action platformer REPLACED, the comical food-themed turn-based RPG DOSA DIVAS, puzzle adventure Gecko Gods, the choice-making Inhuman Resources: A Literary Machination, 3D fighter Starward, and the psychological thriller The Empty Desk. There’s Cleaning Up, too – a cosy experience based around cleaning houses and businesses.

Then to fill our quota of modern retro releases we have the Mega Drive shooter ZPF, classic style survival horror Ground Zero, precision platformer Nullstar: Solus, MicroProses’ vertically scrolling RPG Death By Scrolling, command based point ‘n clicker Decollate Decoration, the ASCII art adventure Without a Dawn, and the long time coming re-release of Taito’s 2003 arcade game Spica Adventure – which was originally planned for 2023.

New release trailers

Pragmata

MOUSE: P.I. For Hire

Hades II

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

Ground Zero

REPLACED

DOSA DIVAS

Gecko Gods

Nullstar: Solus

ZPF

Death By Scrolling

Decollate Decoration

Inhuman Resources: A Literary Machination

The Empty Desk

Cleaning Up!

Spica Adventure

Without a Dawn

Pengilo

New multiformat releases

Pragmata

MOUSE: P.I. For Hire

Hades II

Ereban: Shadow Legacy

Cthulhu: The Cosmic Abyss

Ground Zero

REPLACED

Dosa Divas

Nullstar: Solus

ZPF

City Transport Simulator 2026

Death By Scrolling

Decollate Decoration

The Empty Desk

Inhuman Resources: A Literary Machination

Rail Rescue: Puzzle Lines

Under Par Golf Architect

BEFORE I GO

Find My Frogs

Pengilo

New on PSN

Cleaning Up!

Spica Adventure

Gecko Gods

Priest Simulator: Vampire Show

Scramble Mania

Eternal Exodus

Don’t skip the beat

Anthology of the Killer

New on Xbox Store

Starward

Spire Blast

Claim the Forest: Settling Peace (Xbox Series)

Magic Sheep (Xbox Series)

Smash it Wild: Tactical Volleyball Roguelike

Without a Dawn

Curious Copy Cats

Void Blasters

Word Quest Fantasy

New Switch retail releases

eShop round-up coming Thursday

Marvel Cosmic Invasion

Pragmata – Switch 2

Birushana: Rising Flower of Genpei – Limited Edition

The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails – Limited Edition

Neptunia x SENRAN KAGURA: Ninja Wars – Limited Edition

Next week: Vampire Crawlers: The Turbo Wildcard from Vampire Survivors, Kiln, Saint Slayer: Spear of Sacrilege, Sudden Strike 5, Little Nightmares VR: Altered Echoes, Jay and Silent Bob: Chronic Blunt Punch, The End of the Sun, Untamed Isle, Drop Duchy – Complete Edition, Outbound, Tides of Tomorrow, Kingdom’s Return: Time-Eating Fruit and the Ancient Monster, Reptilian Rising, GluMe, Rumbral, Floor 9, Urban Jungle, Star Fire: Eternal Cycle, Emoji Battlefield – Summer Vacation, and Indoor Baseball.