Warhammer Survivors is coming to consoles, featuring the hero from Boltgun

With weapons including exploding dice and a Citadel Nuln Oil paint, Warhammer Survivors is one of the more comical looking projects based on the Warhammer universe. Or universes, in this case, as it draws from both Warhammer 40,000 and Warhammer: Age of Sigmar.

Warhammer Survivors was originally announced for Steam, and has now been confirmed for PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and Switch 2. The latest trailer also reveals that Malum Caedo (the hero from Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun) will make an appearance, joining Chaplain Fo’Baran, the tank-like Knight-Commander Pask, and Marneus Calgar – who carries the Gauntlets of Ultramar.

Our heroes are up against such factions as the Warbikers, Ork Boyz, Bomb Squigs, and the Ork Lootas. Ghazghkull Mag Uruk Thraka will also appear as a boss, able to call hordes of Orks to his side.

Multiple modes and stages from the Mortal Realms will feature, along with the usual growing Suriviors-alike roster of unlockable characters, weapons, abilities and relics to increase your odds of survival.

Warhammer Survivors is in development at the Bristol based Auroch Digital with assistance from poncle (Vampire Survivors) – so we should be in for something more than just a homage.