Resident Evil Requiem returns to no.1 while Starfield on PS5 enters at #3

Sci-fi shooter Pragmata is about to launch, and still Capcom’s own Resident Evil Requiem continues to perform well, reclaiming no.1 in the UK retail chart. We may even see the two clash for the top spot next Monday.

There’s quite a bit of shuffling going on within the top ten, with even a few evergreen titles such as EA Sports FC 26 and Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 exiting.

Pokémon Pokopia rose to #2, while #3 is taken by the new PS5 version of Starfield. It seems to have gone down reasonably well with critics, who praised the new quality of life features and extra content. Currently, the Metacritic sits at a respectable 81%. For those curious, the Xbox Series version of Starfield managed to take no.1 at launch.

2020’s Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate climbed from #14 to #4, Mario Kart World fell to #5, while at #6 it’s Mortal Kombat 1 – up from #16. Two Mortal Kombat games in the top ten isn’t unheard of, occurring several times in the past.

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 re-entered the top ten at #7. Pokémon Legends: Z-A moved up two places to #8, Donkey Kong Bananza charged back in at #9 (up from #17), and then at #10 it’s Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds – presumably thanks to the new Switch 2 retail release.

Curiously, the only individual format chart Resident Evil Requiem claims no.1 in is the long-running PC physical chart. Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 is the Switch’s no.1, Starfield shoots to no.1 on PS5, 2016’s Mad Max somehow tops the PS4 chart, Crimson Desert is the Xbox Series’ no.1, while Dark Souls Trilogy takes no.1 on Xbox One. For the sake of comprehensiveness, Metroid: Samus Returns rules over the 3DS chart – a top four this week.

On the subject of Mad Max, it’s back at #13 in the all formats chart, even managing to outsell EA Sports FC 26 last week. It’s funny to think that WB passed over the sequel.